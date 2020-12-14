Harbaugh expects a return to action at Iowa

Jim Harbaugh expects Michigan to play a football game on Saturday night at Iowa.

“That’s our plan,’’ the Michigan coach said Monday during his weekly news conference.

Just who might be on the field for the Wolverines as they return from a pause related to COVID-19 issues won’t be known until shortly before the game’s 6 p.m. kickoff at Kinnick Stadium.

“On Saturday we will have a chance to answer that question,’’ Harbaugh said.

He did reveal that his team has returned to the practice field after having games the past two weeks against Maryland and Ohio State canceled because of issues with the coronavirus.

The Wolverines concentrated on strength and conditioning work late last week, then held a practice session Sunday.

“We were able to practice (Sunday) and we had a good spirited practice, I was really impressed with the players,’’ Harbaugh said. “There was a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm for the practice session. The same (Monday) morning, good workouts in the weight room, practice later in the day.’’