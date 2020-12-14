Harbaugh expects a return to action at Iowa

Jim Harbaugh expects Michigan to play a football game on Saturday night at Iowa.
“That’s our plan,’’ the Michigan coach said Monday during his weekly news conference.
Just who might be on the field for the Wolverines as they return from a pause related to COVID-19 issues won’t be known until shortly before the game’s 6 p.m. kickoff at Kinnick Stadium.
“On Saturday we will have a chance to answer that question,’’ Harbaugh said.
He did reveal that his team has returned to the practice field after having games the past two weeks against Maryland and Ohio State canceled because of issues with the coronavirus.
The Wolverines concentrated on strength and conditioning work late last week, then held a practice session Sunday.
“We were able to practice (Sunday) and we had a good spirited practice, I was really impressed with the players,’’ Harbaugh said. “There was a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm for the practice session. The same (Monday) morning, good workouts in the weight room, practice later in the day.’’
Harbaugh said his players “have been an inspiration really’’ for the way they have dealt with the COVID-19 issues that forced a halt to a 2-4 season.
Citing medical privacy laws, Harbaugh declined to discuss how many of his players might be sidelined for Big Ten “champions week’’ match-up against the Hawkeyes because of either issues related to the virus or injuries.
That included discussion about whether quarterback Cade McNamara, three weeks removed from suffering a shoulder injury during a game against Penn State, was healthy enough to practice this week.
The start against the Nittany Lions was the first this season for McNamara, who replaced five-game starter Joe Milton during a triple-overtime victory at Rutgers.
Michigan will have a new starting center against Iowa. Redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter, a starter in the Wolverines’ last two games after senior Andrew Vastardis suffered an injury, announced last week he had entered the transfer portal.
