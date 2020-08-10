Hard to know who to blame for possible end of football season

And you have to think that if the Big Ten does it, the other Power 5 conferences — the Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and ACC — might consider doing the same, handing college athletics a potential knockout blow unlike anything it ever has absorbed before.

The cancellation of last spring’s NCAA basketball tournament was a gentle poke compared to this sucker punch.

Football is the cash cow for college athletics at its highest levels. Few other sports come close to breaking even financially, let alone making money. Football funds almost everything.

The effects of this will be felt for years, perhaps decades.

And even though the Big Ten verdict is not yet in, the recriminations have begun to fly. This has become the American tradition over the past four years. Pointing fingers and fixing blame take precedence over identifying causes and finding solutions.

The truth is, it’s almost impossible to know who to blame.

It’s certainly not the media’s fault. It’s not the fault of the coaches or players, who will have their hearts broken. It’s probably not even the fault of those university presidents, who undoubtedly believe they are acting in the best interests of their schools and students.