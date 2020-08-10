Hard to know who to blame for possible end of football season

We need to get one thing straight right off the top.
I don’t know of anyone connected with college football who was “rooting’’ for the season to be cancelled.
Previously respected commentators such as Joel Klatt and Danny Kanell said on Twitter over the weekend that some college football media wanted this to happen. They suggested that several writers and broadcasters were pushing for it.
It’s ridiculous. Klatt and Kanell are ridiculous. The whole situation has gotten to be ridiculous.
No one wanted this.
But it appears to be happening in many, if not all, FBS conferences.
Less than a week after releasing a revised schedule for the coronavirus-impacted season, there are reports that the Big Ten is on the verge of scuttling its fall season.
One unconfirmed report indicated that Big Ten presidents voted 12 to 2 in favor of postponing the football season. Another report, also unverified, stated that Iowa and Nebraska were the two dissenting votes although the official Twitter accounts for other schools openly condemned such a decision.
Doesn’t matter. It apparently is over.
Despite a concerted pushback from the players on Monday, the Big Ten may announce as early as Tuesday that it is postponing its football season.
And you have to think that if the Big Ten does it, the other Power 5 conferences — the Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and ACC — might consider doing the same, handing college athletics a potential knockout blow unlike anything it ever has absorbed before.
The cancellation of last spring’s NCAA basketball tournament was a gentle poke compared to this sucker punch.
Football is the cash cow for college athletics at its highest levels. Few other sports come close to breaking even financially, let alone making money. Football funds almost everything.
The effects of this will be felt for years, perhaps decades.
And even though the Big Ten verdict is not yet in, the recriminations have begun to fly. This has become the American tradition over the past four years. Pointing fingers and fixing blame take precedence over identifying causes and finding solutions.
The truth is, it’s almost impossible to know who to blame.
It’s certainly not the media’s fault. It’s not the fault of the coaches or players, who will have their hearts broken. It’s probably not even the fault of those university presidents, who undoubtedly believe they are acting in the best interests of their schools and students.
Blame COVID-19. And you can blame leaders who underestimated this thing from the very beginning and told us for months that it would just magically go away when the weather warmed up.
How long have medical experts been telling us that if everyone wore masks and proceeded with caution, we could have the virus under control in a month or two? Instead, we had people who figured they knew better than the experts and felt the need to express their individual freedoms rather than do what was best for the public as a whole.
Despite that, it looked less than a week ago as though there was going to be some sort of Big Ten season.
What caused the abrupt turnaround?
There were revelations over the weekend that COVID-19 can — and frequently does — cause long-term cardiac damage to people who contract it, even if they have been asymptomatic or if they have recovered fairly easily from the virus.
It was something that wasn’t previously considered by people who figured it was no big deal if a few strapping athletes got the virus.
And the athletes themselves inadvertently may have helped nudge things in this direction.
An alliance called College Athlete Unity launched a campaign last week called Big Ten United, in which a letter signed by more than 1,000 Big Ten athletes was submitted with a list of demands.
They wanted things that were totally reasonable, such as more frequent testing for COVID-19, payment of medical costs for athletes who contract the virus and protection of scholarships for athletes who opt not to participate this season.
The letter also called for the NCAA to take control of the situation rather than leaving it up to individual schools and conferences to determine how they handle the virus.
PAC-12 athletes did something similar and they went so far as to threaten a boycott of the season, something the Big Ten players did not do.
You have to wonder if the idea of athlete unionization may have frightened those university presidents as much as the virus itself.
However, the athletes were spot-on with their assertion that the organization that oversees most of collegiate athletics should not have just sat back and left the schools and conferences to figure this out on their own.
It continued to sit back Monday as rumors and innuendo swirled about a possible end to the season.
Blame-fixing is a fruitless exercise, but if you really feel the need to point the finger somewhere, the NCAA is probably a good place to start.
