Harreld points to June return for Hawkeyes

Nothing is assured, but University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld said he is hopeful that team activities for Hawkeye football players will resume in early June.

In response to a question about the upcoming season during a Thursday meeting of the Iowa Board of Regents, Harreld suggested that workouts could resume shortly after a moratorium on all team-related activities ends on June 1.

"We're ever so hopeful that this virus will be behind us at that point, and that we'll be able to get back to what we normally do," Harreld said.

Things have been anything but normal on the Iowa campus since mid March.

The Iowa football held its final offseason conditioning and strength session on March 13, one day before the start of spring break, but there have been no team activities since because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten first issued and then extended a moratorium on all team activities in all sports, which not only prohibits games and competitions but also team and individual practices and in-person meetings.

At Iowa, all classes since the end of spring break have been conducted online.