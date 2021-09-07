Hawkeye 10@10: A memorable start

Dane Belton's memorable pick, Spencer Petras' start and Iowa's offensive numbers during the Hawkeyes' seven-game win streak are all part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered at 10 a.m. each weekday during game week at hawkmania.com.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Dane Belton was more than ready for the first interception of his career.
The junior from Tampa picked off Tampa native Michael Penix Jr. late in the first half of the Hawkeyes’ 34-6 win over Indiana on Saturday.
It was the third interception of the game thrown by the Hoosiers’ quarterback and it was one Belton had been waiting for.
“We do ball drills all the time,’’ Belton said, talking about his preparation for the opportunity he seized.
“I was telling the coaches and my teammates it’s coming low. I could really put my hand up and get it. I felt like it wasn’t too hard, quick, natural. I bobbled it a little bit. It was coming hot, but I ended up securing it.’’
2. Quarterback Spencer Petras had a pretty pedestrian opener Saturday against Indiana from a statistical standpoint, but the Iowa junior continues to deliver bottom-line results.
He won his seventh straight start in the Hawkeyes’ win over Indiana and did so while completing 13-of-27 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.
He also played turnover-free football and provided the type of leadership that led him to be selected as a game captain.
Petras said he wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“From January on, this team has been fully committed and fully invested in the process every step of the way,’’ Petras said. “That’s really all you can do, take one step at a time. It starts back in January, when it is five degrees out and we are doing workouts every morning. Then you transition to spring ball, and the summer and then fall camp.’’
Petras senses buy-in from his teammates.
“This team has run the race well to this point. One game is not a full season,'' he said. "If we want to achieve our team goals, we have to play like this every week. I am really proud of our team and how we have run the race to this point.’’
3. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum liked what he saw from the rotation of players who were part of the Hawkeyes’ offensive line against Indiana.
But, he also sees room for growth as the team moves toward Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Iowa State.
“Our communication on the sideline was good in the stuff we were seeing, but at the end of the day we need to play just a little better to get that run game going a little better, protect a little better and eliminate those sacks,'' Linderbaum said.
"For the first game, you know stuff like that is going to happen, just have to keep improving week by week.’’
4. It didn’t surprise teammate John Waggoner that cornerback Riley Moss started his season with a pair of pick sixes, adding to his career collection of eight interceptions.
“I’ve always seen Riley as a playmaker,’’ the junior defensive end said.
“He goes hard and he shows up every day to work. He is a competitor, so in my mind he is going to go make plays. Obviously, that showed (Saturday).’’
5. Riley Moss became the first Hawkeye to earn Big Ten defensive player of the week honors since Zach VanValkenburg earned that recognition for his work against Minnesota last season.
That honor was among Big Ten weekly awards announced Monday.
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was named the league’s offensive player of the week, while Jordan Stout of Penn State took special team honors and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State was named the newcomer of the week.
Walker rushed for a career-high 264 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in the Spartans’ 38-21 win at Northwestern.
Stout averaged 53.9 yards on seven punts and kicked a 24-yard field goal for the Nittany Lions in their 16-10 victory at Wisconsin.
Stroud, making his first start at quarterback for the Buckeyes, completed 13-of-22 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-31 win at Minnesota.
6. Iowa’s offense has scored at least 25 points in each game during its ongoing seven-game win streak.
It marks just the second time in the program’s history that the Hawkeyes have put that many points on the board in seven straight wins.
The only other time that happened was in 2015 as Iowa played its way to the West Division championship in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes have averaged 35.4 points and allowed 12.7 points during their ongoing streak.
7. The Hawkeye depth chart for Saturday’s game at Iowa State has only a couple of changes from a week ago.
As how it played out in the season opener against Indiana, it lists Mason Richman as the starter at left tackle on the offensive line and has Jack Plumb as the back-up at the position.
The only change on defense is at cornerback, where Terry Roberts is listed as second team on the left side behind Matt Hankins and Jermari Harris backs up Riley Moss on the right side.
Iowa does list a back-up kicker for the first time this week, with Aron Blom, a redshirt freshman from Oskaloosa, Iowa, as the back-up to Caleb Shudak.
Iowa also lists other back-ups on special teams, with Max Cooper as the No. 2 punt returner and Ivory Kelly-Martin as the back-up kick returner and Liam Reardon as the back-up holder to Austin Spiewak.
8. Iowa quarterback commitment Carson May of Jones, Okla., completed 20-of-31 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score as part of a 40-yard rushing performance Friday.
His effort highlighted the work of Iowa’s 2022 recruits on the field last week.
Elsewhere, wide receiver Jacob Bostick had five catches for 75 yards and one touchdown for Palatine in a 31-24 loss to Arlington Heights Hersey in Illinois and tight end Addison Ostrenga of Sun Prairie (Wis.) had two catches for 25 yards in a win over Madison La Follette.
On defense, lineman Aaron Graves had four tackles including a pair of sacks for Southeast Valley in a 46-21 win over Emmetsburg in Iowa prep play and end Caden Crawford finished with nine tackles for Lansing (Kan.) in a loss to Odessa.
9. ESPN’s College GameDay will return to Jack Trice Stadium for the iowa-Iowa State game for the second time in three years.
The cable college football game pregame show will air Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. from Ames.
A grassy area between the Sukup End Zone Club and Reiman Gardens on the south side of the stadium will be the site of the broadcast hosted by Rece Davis.
Analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Robert Griffin III and Gene Wojciechowski will provide commentary from the site throughout the three-hour broadcast.
10. Expect warm early September weather for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Ames on game day calls for sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.