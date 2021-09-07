Hawkeye 10@10: A memorable start

He won his seventh straight start in the Hawkeyes’ win over Indiana and did so while completing 13-of-27 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.

He also played turnover-free football and provided the type of leadership that led him to be selected as a game captain.

Petras said he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“From January on, this team has been fully committed and fully invested in the process every step of the way,’’ Petras said. “That’s really all you can do, take one step at a time. It starts back in January, when it is five degrees out and we are doing workouts every morning. Then you transition to spring ball, and the summer and then fall camp.’’

Petras senses buy-in from his teammates.

“This team has run the race well to this point. One game is not a full season,'' he said. "If we want to achieve our team goals, we have to play like this every week. I am really proud of our team and how we have run the race to this point.’’

3. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum liked what he saw from the rotation of players who were part of the Hawkeyes’ offensive line against Indiana.