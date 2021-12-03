Hawkeye 10@10: Championship ready

The Amos Alonzo Stagg Trophy will be on the line Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game, where Zach VanValkenburg and Tyler Goodson are among Hawkeyes believing Iowa will need to be at its best.
That, and more, are part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said the Hawkeyes will need a complete game to deal with what Michigan brings to the field offensively.
“They like to run the ball, but they do have the skill on the outside to make some plays,’’ VanValkenburg said. “We’re going to have to be sound in every facet.’’
2. Understanding where the Wolverines’ Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are is a big part of what Iowa must do on offense.
“Those guys are a problem,’’ Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said.
“I know they have a lot of sacks in the pass rush game. So, it’s going to be very important for us to maybe have the running backs go out there and chip a guy and help those guys in front slow them down a little.’’
3. It’s no secret that Iowa wants to establish the run against Michigan.
What does it take to make that work against Michigan’s defense?
“We’ll have to bang away at it, see what we can do,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Starts with blocking. Try to block them and pick runs maybe that are smart. We’re still working on that part of it.’’
4. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sees Iowa as a picture of consistency.
“Everything I see in Iowa is the level of consistency, the level of consistency good they are in all phases is tremendous,’’ Harbaugh said. “It is a huge task.’’
5. One of the things Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak is anxious to experience is kicking in an indoor stadium for the first time.
“I still may find myself trying to pick up a blade or two of turf to gauge the wind,’’ Shudak said. “It’s going to be different, but I’m excited about it. It should be great.’’
6. Saturday’s game marks the fourth time Iowa and Michigan have met with the Wolverines being ranked second in the nation.
The Hawkeyes have won two of the three previous games, using late field goals to win 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016.
Both of those games were played in Iowa City.
The Wolverines won on the other occasion, claiming a 20-6 decision in Ann Arbor in 2006.
Michigan has dominated the all-time series between the teams, having a 42-15-4 record against Iowa but the Hawkeyes have won five of the last seven games between the teams and are 7-6 vs. the Wolverines during coach Kirk Ferentz's tenure.
7. The Big Ten Championship Game will be a homecoming for three Hawkeye contributors.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., Justin Britt and Deontae Craig all played high school football in Indiana, with Tracy and Britt playing for prep programs in Indianapolis.
“Those guys are fired up,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s all good. I was teasing those guys, the downside is you get more ticket requests when you go to your home state. They’re certainly willing to trade that off.’’
8. Like Iowa, Michigan wasn’t the preseason favorite to win its division but the Wolverines found a way to reach Indianapolis.
Coach Jim Harbaugh said his 11-1 team has come together the way he thought it could play out.
“The way I envisioned it was we were gonna have to play really good in all phases, gonna have to protect the passer, the quarterback, the receivers making plays. We’re gonna have to block up front, sustain blocks, get off blocks, tackle, block and tackle,’’ Harbaugh said.
“Defend the crossing routes, the verticals, the seams, the screens. You have to do it all if you wanna be really good.’’
9. Saturday’s game has an 8:17 p.m. (EST) kickoff in Indianapolis, the latest start of the season for Iowa.
“It’s a long day,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That’s the first thing that comes to mind. … It really gets down to just trying to manage your time and energy because you’ve only got so much of that.’’
10. A pair of semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award – the prize awarded to the nation’s top punter – will be on the field.
Iowa’s Tory Taylor and Michigan’s Brad Robbins rank among the Big Ten’s best.
Taylor has averaged 45.8 yards on 69 punts this season, placing 33 inside the 20-yard line and booting 21 50 yards or more.
Robbins matches Taylor’s average of 45.8 yards, but has punted just 38 times this season. He has had 17 punts downed inside the 20.