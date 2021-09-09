Hawkeye 10@10: Cy-Hawk week heats up

Nico Ragaini on Cy-Hawk week, Breece Hall’s ability and an honor for former Hawkeye Andre Tippett are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, the Hawkeye 10@10 delivers your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Nico Ragaini led Iowa in receiving the last time Iowa and Iowa State met on the football field, catching five passes for 43 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 road win in 2019.
Ragaini got a taste of the rivalry that day.
“I get excited for every single game we play, but there’s no question this game means something to a lot of people,’’ Ragaini said. “We know that we’re going to have to play well.’’
Ragaini felt Hawkeye receivers left some plays on the field in Iowa’s 34-6 season-opening win over Indiana, the most significant objective for this week.
“Getting better each week is the goal and I think that’s something we’re all focused on right now,’’ Ragaini said. “We need to keep growing as a team.’’
2. The abilities of Iowa State running back Breece Hall and quarterback Brock Purdy have the attention of Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace.
The Hawkeye assistant said Wednesday that Hall’s skill set and abilities in the open field separate the junior from his peers.
“Breece Hall, when he’s out in the open, he’s as good as there is in college football and we’ve got to do everything we can to keep him inside and in front of us,’’ Wallace said.
Purdy’s ability under center complements what Hall brings to the table.
“I don’t want to say it doesn’t start with the quarterback because he’s talented as well,’’ Wallace said. “Between those two, we’ve got to be ready for a challenge. They present us a challenge because both of them can run the ball.’’
3. Ball security is a priority this week for both teams.
Iowa hasn’t turned the ball over in a game against Iowa State since 2015, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by ISU coach Matt Campbell.
“They do such a great job of creating the tempo and pace of the game in their favor, and then putting themselves at an advantage to win the game at the end,’’ Campbell said.
“On the flip side, when you’ve seen us play at our best, very similar and when you look at our match-ups against them, turning the ball over in some critical moments and critical times have really hindered us.’’
4. Iowa State center Colin Newell believes the Cyclones will have to match the Hawkeyes’ level of execution if they hope to end Iowa’s current five-game win streak in the series.
“They’re very committed to what they do and they are extremely talented,’’ Newell said. “They don’t mess up. They don’t make mistakes. For us, we’re going to have to go out and execute at a high level.’’
Newell sees Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game as an opportunity for ISU as much as anything.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to see where we’re at,’’ he said.
5. This is just the second time that Iowa has played Iowa State when the Cyclones have been ranked in the Associated Press poll.
Things did not end well for the Hawkeyes on that occasion in 1978. An unranked Iowa team lost a 31-0 game to Iowa State that day.
6. The Cy-Hawk Trophy has been moved from its usual spot in the atrium of the Iowa football complex into a front-and-center location in the Hawkeye strength and conditioning area in the building.
It’s an area players pass daily to and from their way to practice, a constant reminder of what is at stake in the first of four trophy games Iowa will play this season.
The Hawkeyes are 19-4 in their last 23 rivalry trophy games and will be looking to extend a string of five straight wins in the Cy-Hawk series this weekend.
7. Six Hawkeyes made the first starts of their careers Saturday against Indiana.
Three played on the offensive line, Mason Richman at left tackle, Justin Britt at right guard and Nick DeJong at right tackle.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones made the first start of his career and on defense, end John Waggoner and tackle Logan Lee made their starting debuts against Indiana.
8. There are ways for Mediacom customers in the Quad-Cities region and in central Iowa to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game even if they aren’t currently receiving local ABC affiliates on their cable.
Tegna, the owner of WQAD in Moline and WOI in Des Moines, and Mediacom have been locked in a contract dispute since January, the last time either station appeared on cable outlets in those markets.
That means the ABC telecast of the Cy-Hawk game won’t be available on cable in either area, but there are streaming options available at WatchESPN for Mediacom customers who have internet service provided by the cable company.
9. Andre Tippett will be honored at Iowa’s home football game against Minnesota on Nov. 13.
The National Football Foundation announced Wednesday the dates for its Hall of Fame on-campus salutes for all members of its 2020 and 2021 induction classes.
Tippett is part of the hall’s 2021 class, a little less than a month before the organization’s College Football Hall of Fame induction awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.
10. The National I-Club will host a Hawkeye Huddle on Friday in advance of the Iowa-Iowa State game.
The event which includes music, cash refreshments, door prizes, and appearances by Herky and the Iowa cheer and dance squads will be held at Wellman’s Pub in West Des Moines.
It is scheduled to run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.