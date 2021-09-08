Hawkeye 10@10: Iowa, Iowa State both expected ride running backs

Tyler Goodson on Breece Hall, Mike Rose on why beating Iowa matters and stingy defensive numbers are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. One trait Iowa and Iowa State share heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Jack Trice Stadium is a desire to ride the strength of strong running backs.
The Cyclones’ Breece Hall and the Hawkeyes’ Tyler Goodson both earned first-team all-conference honors a year ago although their styles differ.
“I will say I have more versatility,’’ Goodson said. “He’s a big dude, has a lot of power. I can get out of the backfield, catch the ball a little more, have a little more agility. All around, he’s a good back as well. He can do the things I can do as well, but I think I can do it at a better rate.’’
2. Losses to Iowa in each of the last five seasons have left a hole in the resume of Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose.
The all-American said that hasn’t been forgotten by a Cyclone team that isn’t losing sight of a bigger picture.
“This is a big game for everyone, especially our veterans because we haven’t beaten them yet,’’ Rose said.
“It’s definitely on our minds, but it’s not the main focus for us. We have to know that’s on the table and we also have to treat it as any other game because every game is super important. We have to use this game to keep building to where we want to go.’’
3. Iowa State will give Iowa a different look defensively, a 3-3-5 alignment that isn’t the norm for Hawkeye opponents.
“We’re used to a 4-3 or a 3-4, so some things structurally are a lot different,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. “There are fundamentals that need to be adjusted a bit for almost every position.’’
4. All-American tight end Charlie Kolar did not play in the Cyclones’ 16-10 season-opening win over Northern Iowa last week, but the Hawkeyes expect him on the field Saturday.
“We expect him to play for sure,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s an outstanding player.’’
5. Iowa and Iowa State will meet as ranked opponents for the first time on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.
That doesn’t necessarily impress Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz as his 10th-ranked team prepares to visit the ninth-ranked Cyclones.
“Rankings mean a lot more in October and November,’’ Ferentz said. “They really mean something in January, but I think the bigger story is that you have two teams that are established. There is a reason why they’re in the top 10 to start with.’’
6. The Hawkeyes have had recent success against ranked opponents.
Iowa has beaten four straight games against ranked opponents, a string of success that dates to the 2019 season.
The last time the Hawkeyes won five straight games against ranked opponents was in 1960 when Iowa won six straight against rated teams.
7. Second-half points have been hard to come by for Iowa State opponents.
Over the last six games, the Cyclones have allowed just 16 points after halftime.
That average of 2.6 points per game after intermission is part of an overall defensive scoring average of 13.3 points per game during that stretch.
8. There is no shortage of confidence within an Iowa defense which has given up an average of 12.7 points during the Hawkeyes’ seven-game win streak.
“The way we prepare. We’re confident against anybody,’’ defensive back Dane Belton said. “I feel like we can stack up against a lot of people.’’
9. Eight-player football provides great statistics and Iowa verbal commitment Cam Buffington is piling up video-game numbers for Winfield-Mount Union.
Buffington, who is part of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class, accounted for 431 yards of offense in a 66-42 victory over Iowa Valley.
He threw for 267 yards and four scores and rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns in addition to returning an interception 51 yards for score.
Through two games, Buffington has scored 19 times in a pair of wins.
10. The Clinton LumberKings are offering a bobblehead likeness of Iowa all-American Duke Slater as part of a fundraiser to honor Slater at Clinton High School, his prep alma mater.
Iowa named the field at Kinnick Stadium in Slater’s honor earlier this summer and at Clinton, the hope is to establish a permanent marker honoring and recognizing Slater for his trailblazing life.
The recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee played 10 seasons in the NFL from 1922-31 before becoming an attorney and judge in Chicago.
The bobbleheads are available through the Clinton LumberKings’ team store at NelsonCorp Field and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the fundraising effort.