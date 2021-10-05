Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Petras wins weekly Great 8 quarterback award

The one thing James Franklin is looking forward to in his visit to Iowa, honors for Spencer Petras and a stable depth chart are among the nuggets in today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Penn State coach James Franklin said following his team’s shutout of Indiana on Saturday night that the Nittany Lions have some work to do as they prepare for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Iowa.
“I think we all realize Iowa is a really good football team. They always are, but they’re playing on a different level right now, and then going on the road is going to be challenging,’’ Franklin said.
He said Penn State has plenty to correct from its effort against the Hoosiers before dealing with what he calls “a tremendous challenge’’ in the road test.
“There’s not a whole lot I look forward to going to Iowa City. I am looking forward to the hospital, and waving to those children, but that’s the only thing I'm looking forward to. It will be a tremendous challenge.’’
2. Iowa and Penn State haven’t lost since the teams met last season in State College, a game the Hawkeyes won by 20 points.
The Hawkeyes enter Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium on an 11-game win streak while the Nittany Lions have won their last nine games since that 41-21 loss to Iowa.
3. During Iowa’s ongoing 11-game win streak, the Hawkeyes have outscored their opponents 380-141.
Iowa has averaged 34.5 points and allowed 12.8 during the stretch that followed an 0-2 start to the 2020 season.
The 11-game win streak is the longest for Iowa since it won 12 consecutive games to open the 2015 season and is the third-longest win streak in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons.
Iowa won 13 straight games during the 2008-09 seasons in addition to its 12-game streak in 2015.
4. There are only minimal changes in Iowa’s depth chart for Saturday’s game with Penn State, all on the offensive side of the ball and all reflecting lineup changes made for last week’s game at Maryland.
Kyler Schott and Connor Colby are listed as the starters at left and right guard, respectively, with Cody Ince and Justin Britt filling the second spot at the two positions.
Redshirt freshman Tyler Elsbury is now listed as the back-up to Nick DeJong at right tackle.
The remainder of the depth chart remains unchanged.
5. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras was named Monday to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8, recognizing the top work of eight quarterbacks each week.
Petras was recognized for his work in the Hawkeyes’ 51-14 win at Maryland which saw the junior lead Iowa to points on eight consecutive possessions.
Petras completed 21-of-30 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the win in addition to running for a pair or scores.
6. Spencer Petras’ 11-2 record as Iowa’s starting quarterback matches the best winning percentage for a starting quarterback in Hawkeye history.
He shares that with Brad Banks, who led Iowa’s 2002 team through an unbeaten Big Ten season and to an Orange Bowl berth.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Hawkeye coaches have been pleased with progress Petras has made from one game to the next.
“I think the staff probably looks at it a little differently than the rest of the world, but we think he’s been pretty good for us,’’ Ferentz said. “Two things, the bottom line is to win games. Like it or not, my wife has been saying it for around 40 years. That’s what it gets down to.’’
Ferentz said coaches are seeing Petras grow beyond game performance.
“There’s a lot of things that we see in practice that nobody else gets to see. I don’t think anyone is surprised in our camp about how he played,’’ Ferentz said, referring to the junior’s performance at Maryland.
7. Illinois running back Chase Brown and linebackers David Ojabo of Michigan and Jo Jo Domann of Nebraska were awarded Big Ten player of the week honors on offense and defense on Monday.
Brown, a sophomore from London, Ontario, rushed for a career-high 257 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Fightiing Illini’s 24-14 win over Charlotte. His rushing total was the fourth best in Illini history.
Ojabo, a junior from Aberdeen, Scotland, had 2.5 sacks among his seven tackles in the Wolverines’ 38-17 victory at Wisconsin.
Domann, a senior from Colorado Springs, Colo., recorded a career-high two sacks, forced two fumbles and led the Cornhuskers with nine tackles in a 56-7 win over Northwestern.
Minnesota’s Mark Crawford and Penn State’s Jordan Stout shared special teams player of the week honors.
Crawford, a sophomore from Perth West, Australia, averaged 51.3 yards on six punts and placed four inside the 15-yard line in the Golden Gophers’ 20-13 at Purdue.
Stout, a senior from Cedar Bluff, Va., placed four punts inside the 20, recorded touchbacks of four of his five kickoffs, hit a 50-yard field goal and averaged 46.3 yards on six punts in the Nittany Lions’ 24-0 win over Indiana.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the freshman of the week after completing 17-of-23 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 52-13 win over Rutgers.
8. Television plans have been finalized for Iowa’s Oct. 16 home game with Purdue.
The homecoming contest had already been set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff but it was announced Monday that the game will be televised by ABC.
9. Iowa quarterback commit Carson May threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns last weekend, highlighting the work of the Hawkeyes’ 2022 recruiting class at the prep level.
May completed 20-of-30 passes for Jones (Okla.) in a winning effort.
Elsewhere on offense, tight end Cael Vanderbush caught five passes for 61 yards and one touchdown for Plainfield (Ind.) in a loss to Franklin, tight end Addison Ostrenga had one catch for 14 yards for Sun Prairie (Wis.) in a win over Madison East and running back Jaziun Patterson rushed twice for 10 yards and scored one touchdown for Deerfield Beach (Fla.).
On defense, end Caden Crawford had 14 tackles for Lansing (Kan.) in a loss to Leavenworth and end Aaron Graves recorded five tackles including one for a loss for Southeast Valley in Iowa prep play in a game against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
10. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson was one of five players named Monday to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, which recognizes the most versatile players in college football.
Dotson, a senior wide receiver and return specialist, touched the football 15 times four different ways and scored twice in the Nittany Lions’ 27-0 win over Indiana on Saturday.
He caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and had 30-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of the shutout.
He had three catches for first downs, completed an 18-yard pass for a first down and carried the ball once in addition to returning a punt 16 yards in the win.