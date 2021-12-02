Hawkeye 10@10: Players, fans prep for Big Ten title game

Jack Campbell on the importance of takeaways against Michigan, Jack Koerner on Iowa preparing for two quarterbacks and Hawkeye Huddle plans for the Big Ten title game are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 provides your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Linebacker Jack Campbell hopes that Iowa is able to do something against Michigan that most opponents haven’t been able to do this season – turn the Wolverines over.
Michigan has turned the ball over just nine times while building its 11-1 record this season.
“A team’s turnover takeaway margin, I feel like that speaks volumes,’’ Campbell said. “Obviously, they don’t have a lot of turnovers and they take care of the ball which is a sign of a smart team.’’
That adds to Iowa’s challenge in Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. Big Ten Championship Game.
“I feel like it’s gonna be huge in a game like this. I feel like it’s going to be a major key,'' Campbell said. "Whoever comes out on top, I’m going to assume the turnover takeaway margin was probably in their favor.’’
Iowa currently ranks third nationally in takeaways, turning opponents over 28 times.
2. While Cade McNamara takes the majority of the snaps for Michigan, the Wolverines do use two quarterbacks.
J.J. McCarthy adds a running threat to the team’s offense when he lines up behind center.
It’s something the Hawkeyes are preparing to deal with this week.
“We have to pay attention to which guy is in and how that changes their scheme based off of who is out there,’’ free safety Jack Koerner said.
3. Quarterback Spencer Petras said he has moved beyond the shoulder injury that sidelined him for two games last month.
The junior said the only difference he is noticing right now is that it takes him longer to warm up
“Once I’m warm, I have no pain,’’ Petras said. “It’s just getting warm, taking a little extra time, that I have to be very cognizant of.’’
Petras said otherwise, “I’m 100 percent.’’
4. Big Ten offensive lineman of the year Tyler Linderbaum is taking a pretty level-headed approach to Saturday’s match-up.
“They’ve been playing very well, but so have we,’’ Linderbaum said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be two great teams going against each other. Whoever prepares the best this week is going to come out on top.’’
5. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Iowa must find a way to be successful on the ground against Michigan.
“We’ll have to bang away at it, see what we can do,’’ Ferentz said. “That starts with blocking. Try to block them and pick runs maybe that are smart. We’re still working on that part of it. These guys, they’re really big inside. They look like a pro defense. They’ve got big, strong players inside.’’
6. The Hawkeyes have a string of success against ranked opponents on the line this week.
Iowa has won its last six games against ranked opponents who were ranked when they faced the Hawkeyes.
That includes wins over Indiana, Iowa State and Penn State this season.
Only Alabama, which has won its last 10 games against ranked opponents, has a longer string of success against rated teams than the Hawkeyes.
7. Hawkeye players talked a lot this week about achieving one of their goals by reaching the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time since 2015.
But, coach Kirk Ferentz is quick to point out that only encompasses half of the team’s goal.
“It’s getting there and winning, that was part of the goal, too,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s getting to Indy, but also winning in Indy which we haven’t done yet.’’
8. Michigan’s rushing attack has been productive, averaging a Big Ten-best 224.9 yards per game.
Led by all-Big Ten picks Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, the Wolverines are averaging 5.3 yards per carry and have topped 100 rushing yards in every game during its 11-1 season.
9. While Iowa has been a slow-starting team offensively this season, outscored 68-46 in the first quarter of games, Michigan has started fast.
The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 75-21 in the opening quarter of games and 213-73 in the first half.
10. The National I-Club will host a Hawkeye Huddle in Indianapolis prior to Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.
The event will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (EST) at the Indianapolis Convention Center, located one block north of Lucas Oil Stadium.
Due to space restrictions at the convention center, capacity for the Huddle will be limited and fans will be required to have a wristband to enter.
Wristbands will be available in Indianapolis at the Hawkeye Social at Tin Roof on Friday beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hawkeye Happy Hour at Tiki Bob’s Cantina, INVY Nightclub and Taps and Dolls from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center from 2-4 p.m.