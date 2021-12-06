Hawkeye 10@10: What went wrong in Indy?

Hey, it could have been worse. Iowa once gave up 107 points to Michigan.
That, along with Sam LaPorta, Kaevon Merriweather and Alex Padilla on missed chances, more on Spencer Petras' injury and a big day for George Kittle are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Now appearing occasionally until Citrus Bowl game week arrives, here is your dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Sam LaPorta was Iowa’s leading receiver in Saturday’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.
The junior tight end caught six passes for 62 yards, including a pair of receptions on Iowa’s first drive of the game.
He said the Hawkeyes needed more production on the ground to sustain that, crediting the Wolverines’ defense with denying that chance.
“The run game early, it was tough. We couldn’t really get things going. A yard or two a pop, maybe,’’ LaPorta said.
“We weren’t very great on third down early either which was really tough. It was a drive stopper at the end of the day. We just needed to be more efficient on third down and get the run game going early.’’
2. Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather said the most disheartening thing about allowing Michigan to score 42 points was the number of big plays allowed by the Hawkeye defense.
“It wasn’t anything specific other than us not really paying attention to our keys, not being locked in to what was going on,’’ Merriweather said.
“Those trick plays, those are hard, not easy. The halfback pass, he’s running, then he pulls back, throws the ball. That’s a hard thing to read. You’re not going to play a perfect game, but you have to be able to read out of that.’’
3. Six instead of three was the Hawkeyes’ objective against Michigan.
But, the Wolverines became the first team this season to keep Iowa out of the end zone and the third to limit Iowa to seven points or less.
“It just seems the last couple of weeks we couldn’t get much going in the red zone,’’ tight end Sam LaPorta said. “… We weren’t good enough in the red zone today. We needed to put points up and we didn’t do that.’’
4. An incompletion on a fourth-and-3 play denied Iowa a scoring opportunity in a 21-3 game in the third quarter.
Quarterback Alex Padilla, who entered the game after Spencer Petras suffered an injury, said Michigan had what was to be a pass to the tight end well defended.
“They covered it well. There wasn’t a whole lot we could do on that,’’ Padilla said. “Credit to them.’’
5. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday that quarterback Spencer Petras suffered what he described as a torso or abdomen area injury when he took a hit in the first half of Saturday’s game.
He said the injury did not occur on the play that was reviewed for a potential targeting foul.
“He had a tough night last night, discomfort,’’ Ferentz said. “As far as I understand right now, nothing is in danger, no organs, anything like that. He took a pretty good shot. It wasn’t to the head. He took a shot, at least strained some stuff in his abdominal area. He’s going to be fine, but there is some discomfort and probably will be for a while.’’
6. Iowa’s 39-point loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game was the Hawkeyes’ worst loss since the fourth game of Kirk Ferentz’s first season at Iowa.
Michigan State handed Iowa a 49-3 loss on Oct. 2, 1999 during a 1-10 season.
Saturday’s loss ended a string of six straight wins over ranked opponents for the Hawkeyes.
7. George Kittle had his most productive game of the season for the 49ers on Sunday, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL.
Kittle caught nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball once for a five-yard gain in a loss to the Seahawks.
Other Iowa tight ends were productive as well. T.J. Hockenson caught four passes for 49 yards and one touchdown for the Lions in their win over the Vikings and Noah Fant had four receptions for 33 yards for the Broncos in a loss to the Chiefs.
Elsewhere on offense, C.J. Beathard had one rush for a two-yard gain for the Jaguars in a loss to the Rams.
Mekhi Sargent gained five yards on two carries for the Rams in the same game.
On defense, Christian Kirksey and Desmond King finished with seven tackles apiece and Jaleel Johnson had three tackles for the Texans in a loss to the Colts.
Ben Niemann and Anthony Hitchens recorded five tackles each for the Chiefs in their win over the Broncos.
Elsewhere, Nick Niemann had two tackles for the Chargers in a win over the Bengals and Kristian Welch had one stop for the Ravens in a win over the Steelers.
8. Iowa has been held to one touchdown in its two appearances in Big Ten Championship Game.
C.J. Beathard hit Tevaun Smith for an 85-yard score in the Hawkeyes’ 16-13 loss to Michigan State in the 2015 title game.
9. Michigan’s 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten title game wasn't a rarity.
It marked the third time since the game was first played in 2011 that the winning margin had been at least 39 points.
Ohio State beat Wisconsin 59-0 in 2014 and in 2012, the Badgers beat Nebraska 70-31.
The margin was far from Iowa's worst loss ever to Michigan. The Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes 107-0 in 1902. In more recent times, it was Iowa's worst loss to Michigan since a 63-7 setback in 1971.
10. One former Hawkeye won a conference championship on Saturday.
Dillon Doyle had a big game for Baylor in its 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The linebacker from Iowa City West finished with 10 tackles in the Bears’ win that secured a spot in the Sugar Bowl.