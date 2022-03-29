Hawkeye back working to take steps forward

IOWA CITY — Gavin Williams expected to learn every time he touched the football last season for Iowa.

But, the sophomore who tops the Hawkeyes’ depth chart at running back this spring learned so much more.

Williams said Tuesday watching Tyler Goodson prepare and work last season provided him with invaluable perspective that now helps him as he works toward an expanded role in the Iowa offense.

“Watching him each week, getting ready to go through the games was important,’’ Williams said. “The attention to detail he took to every individual aspect of our game plan, it taught me what I needed to do going into game weeks and how I needed to prepare and take that next step.’’

When Goodson, Iowa’s rushing leader the past three seasons, declared himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft in December and opted out of participating in the Citrus Bowl, Williams benefitted.

In addition to experiencing the first start of his career in the 20-17 loss to Kentucky, the 6-foot, 211-pound back from Altoona, Iowa, discovered just how much he had learned from Goodson.

“It was different, a great experience that only helps me now,’’ Williams said. “To get out there and get used to the speed of the game before this season in a role like that, I’ve been through it now. I’ve had a taste of what it’s about.’’

Williams and Leshon Williams split carries that day, with Gavin Williams gaining 98 yards on 16 carries and Leshon Williams rushing 10 times for 42 yards.

The two are working to build off of that “taste’’ of competition, as Gavin Williams puts it.

“I feel like I left a lot on the field that game, though,’’ he said. “I feel like there things that I can do better and that I have to learn from. I know I can do so much more. That is what excites me about the future.’’

An all-state back for Southeast Polk as a high school junior and West Des Moines Dowling as a senior, the 6-foot, 211-pound back views himself as a back who brings something different to the field compared to Goodson.

“I feel like I’m more of a between the tackles runner. Tyler, he was more of an edge runner. Just two different styles of backs,’’ Williams said.

He isn’t certain where his preference to work the opportunities he finds inside comes from.

“Not a lot of backs like it. I guess it is kind of an acquired taste,’’ Williams said. “It’s what I’ve been doing since I started playing football. I feel like my running style complements the other backs we have.’’

He believed things played out that way in the Citrus Bowl, something he expects to continue as Iowa works toward the 2022 season.

Williams appeared in all 14 games the Hawkeyes played in 2021 and was Iowa’s second-leading rusher.

He rushed for 305 yards on 65 carries and caught nine passes for 47 yards.

Each opportunity now adds to a knowledge base that becomes part of what Williams is working to build on now as Iowa works through its 15 spring practices that will culminate in public practice on April 23.

The backs are watching a new-look offensive line develop as the Hawkeyes attempt to replace consensus all-American center Tyler Linderbaum.

“It’s been different without him out there. The guys on the line are doing a great job of stepping up and making things work,’’ Williams said. “They are working hard. We all are. There is a lot of work to do.’’

Season-ending losses to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game and Citrus Bowl not only left Iowa with a 10-4 record, but created some motivation that now feeds Williams and his teammates.

“Things didn’t end the way we wanted and that has left us with a bit of a chip on the shoulder, feeling like there is something left to prove,’’ Williams said. “We’re still a hungry football team.’’

