Hawkeye back Young enters NFL draft pool

Running back Toren Young has played his last football game for Iowa.

Young announced Tuesday that he plans not to use his fifth year of eligibility at Iowa and is entering the pool of available talent for the 2020 NFL draft.

In an Instagram post, Young indicated plans to shift “focus to, first and foremost, graduating this spring, training and preparing for my professional life both on and off the field.’’

The 5-foot-11, 223-pound junior was the Hawkeyes’ third-leading rusher during Iowa’s recently-completed 10-3 season, gaining 432 yards on 81 carries. He also caught one pass for seven yards.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Young’s efforts last fall included a career-high 131-yard rushing effort against Middle Tennessee State, including a career-long run of 52 yards.

He started just one game, at Wisconsin, while settling into a reserve role in the Hawkeye backfield as true freshman Tyler Goodson emerged as Iowa’s top rusher.

“The last four years have truly been a blessing,’’ Young wrote in announcing his decision. “I am thankful to have been part of such a special program. I have built relationships and memories here that will last a lifetime.’’