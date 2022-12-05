Hawkeye bowl foe has QB questions, too

Iowa may not be the only football team breaking in a new quarterback in the TransPerfect Music Bowl.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced last week that he plans to enter the NFL draft but has not reached a decision about whether he will play in the New Year’s Eve match-up against the Hawkeyes.

Coach Mark Stoops said Monday that Levis wants to be with the Wildcats for the bowl but is dealing with some injury issues that could preclude him from participating in the game.

“Will and I spoke a bit and he needed some time to make sure he is physically, emotionally where he needs to be, mostly physically,’’ Stoops said. “He wants to see how his body responded to treatment and where things are at there. We’ll get together soon and he’ll let me know.’’

Levis, a Penn State transfer who completed 17-of-28 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown in Kentucky’s 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, has dealt with foot and shoulder injuries during the Wildcats’ 7-5 season.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz announced Sunday that senior starter Spencer Petras will miss the rematch with the Wildcats after undergoing surgery last week to repair a shoulder injury he suffered in the final game of the Hawkeyes’ 7-5 season.

Stoops said Monday he was unaware of Petras’ situation.

“I haven’t had time to read one thing on the Hawks,’’ Stoops said. “But it doesn’t matter who is behind center or what the score is, we’re going to be in for a tough game.’’

With Hawkeye back-up Alex Padilla entering the transfer portal, if Levis cannot play against Iowa both teams will likely lean on freshmen under center.

Kaiya Sheron, a 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman, has been the back-up to Levis this season and has shared the second line on the depth chart with Destin Wade, a 6-3 true freshman.

Ferentz said either redshirt freshman Joe Labas or true freshman Carson May will take the first snaps at the collegiate level for Iowa in the bowl.

Sheron has seen game time this season, appearing in four games and completing 17-of-29 passes for 187 yards. He was intercepted once and threw a pair of interceptions.

Quarterback questions aren’t the only similarities between Iowa and Kentucky.

Both teams finished 14th in their respective conferences in total offense and scoring offense.

Stoops, whose team was ranked as high as seventh nationally this season prior to splitting its last six games, dismissed first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and running backs coach John Settle last week.

He said “many factors’’ went into the moves and is currently in the process of interviewing potential replacements in addition to spending time on the road recruiting.

Stoops also underwent rotator cuff surgery last Tuesday.

“But, I was back in the office Wednesday. Busy time,’’ said the former Hawkeye, who said last year’s Citrus Bowl outing against Iowa should help his team understand what they’re getting into in the Music City Bowl.

“I think it’s going to be one heck of a game because we know they’ll fight you tooth and nail. No matter what, Iowa is as steady as can be.’’