Hawkeye bowl options split between East, West

Gary Barta anticipates a nice holiday experience for Iowa’s 18th-ranked football team.
Whether that experience is in the Holiday Bowl or another bowl remains to be seen.
One of six Big Ten teams with at least nine victories on their resume, the Hawkeyes are in the mix to land a lofty postseason position, but the volume of teams competing for those spots complicates matters.
When invitations go out Sunday afternoon, the most likely destinations for Iowa’s 9-3 team are the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1, the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 27 and the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30.
Previous appearances by the Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl, Gator Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl will in all likelihood preclude a return visit to those bowls by Iowa this year.
"Our objective every year is to go as high up in the selection process as we can," said Barta, Iowa's director of athletics. "At the end of the day, wherever we are selected we know that our student-athletes and coaches are going to have a great experience. That’s the one constant."
Barta and his peers have been in discussions with Big Ten officials throughout the past week as bowls prepare to invite teams once the field for the College Football Playoff is solidified and other New Year’s Six bowls, including the Rose Bowl, set their pairings.
Nothing is set in stone yet. Contracts designed to give bowls a variety of Big Ten teams and give teams a variety of bowl experiences have ended the backroom agreements of years past, providing an orderly selection process.
The majority of the Big Ten’s contracts are six-year agreements which end after this season and nearly all call for at least five different conference teams to play in those games during that span.
That creates Iowa’s collection of possibilities for the upcoming postseason and eliminates others.
The top slot the Hawkeyes could fill is the Citrus Bowl, but only if a Big Ten team is not selected for the Orange Bowl this year.
In years when the Orange Bowl is not a playoff semifinal host, it selects after the Rose Bowl in the Big Ten selection process, choosing the highest-ranked team from the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame in the final College Football Playoff poll to face an ACC team.
In years when that team is from the Big Ten, the Citrus Bowl will not feature a Big Ten team.
Wisconsin — which plays likely playoff participant Ohio State in Saturday's Big Ten championship game — and Michigan are other teams regarded as possibilities for the Citrus Bowl, where Iowa last played following the 2004 season.
Penn State joins the Badgers in the discussion as a Rose Bowl possibility.
Either the Wolverines or Hawkeyes will likely play in the Holiday Bowl, which is in its final year of a contract with the Big Ten and has featured neither team in more than two decades.
Michigan last played in San Diego in 1994 and Iowa’s last appearance there was in 1991.
"I don’t expect us to have a match-up until after everything plays out this weekend, but I feel like we are in a great position," Holiday Bowl executive director Mark Neville said.
“We’re going to get either Michigan or Iowa as our Big Ten team, one of those two. I can’t see it breaking any other way, and we can’t go wrong with either. It’s a great spot for us to be in."
USC, Arizona State, Washington, California and Oregon remain in contention for the Pac-12 slot in the Holiday Bowl.
That pool of teams would also likely be a potential opponent if Iowa were to end up in the Redbox Bowl, a game that has been played under five names since its debut in 2002.
The Hawkeyes have never played in the bowl contested since 2014 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.