Hawkeye bowl options split between East, West

Gary Barta anticipates a nice holiday experience for Iowa’s 18th-ranked football team.

Whether that experience is in the Holiday Bowl or another bowl remains to be seen.

One of six Big Ten teams with at least nine victories on their resume, the Hawkeyes are in the mix to land a lofty postseason position, but the volume of teams competing for those spots complicates matters.

When invitations go out Sunday afternoon, the most likely destinations for Iowa’s 9-3 team are the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1, the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 27 and the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30.

Previous appearances by the Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl, Gator Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl will in all likelihood preclude a return visit to those bowls by Iowa this year.

"Our objective every year is to go as high up in the selection process as we can," said Barta, Iowa's director of athletics. "At the end of the day, wherever we are selected we know that our student-athletes and coaches are going to have a great experience. That’s the one constant."