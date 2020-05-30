Hawkeye coaches adjust to new recruiting world

Early evaluations and relationships with prospective players have helped Iowa football coaches navigate this spring's uncharted recruiting waters.

"I feel like our staff, recruiting-wise, has done a good job of adapting to whatever has come their way," Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said Thursday during an appearance on a Hawkeyes Event Live.

Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the recruitment of high school athletes hoping to continue their careers at the collegiate levels.

The number of high schools juniors who have made campus visits in March and April has been growing in recent years. When college campuses closed in mid-March, those plans changed for members of the 2021 class.

At Iowa, that meant there was no opportunity for prospective recruits to stand on the sidelines and watch the Hawkeyes go through a spring practice to gain a hint of what a work day is like for a Big Ten player.

Summer camps, mostly scheduled in June at Iowa, have been canceled, as have plans for a major recruiting weekend during the second half of the month.

The NCAA also canceled the May evaluation period, a time most coaches spend on the road.