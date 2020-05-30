Hawkeye coaches adjust to new recruiting world

Early evaluations and relationships with prospective players have helped Iowa football coaches navigate this spring's uncharted recruiting waters.
"I feel like our staff, recruiting-wise, has done a good job of adapting to whatever has come their way," Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said Thursday during an appearance on a Hawkeyes Event Live.
Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the recruitment of high school athletes hoping to continue their careers at the collegiate levels.
The number of high schools juniors who have made campus visits in March and April has been growing in recent years. When college campuses closed in mid-March, those plans changed for members of the 2021 class.
At Iowa, that meant there was no opportunity for prospective recruits to stand on the sidelines and watch the Hawkeyes go through a spring practice to gain a hint of what a work day is like for a Big Ten player.
Summer camps, mostly scheduled in June at Iowa, have been canceled, as have plans for a major recruiting weekend during the second half of the month.
The NCAA also canceled the May evaluation period, a time most coaches spend on the road.
"It’s not the same as it has been in the past," Ferentz said. "Our staff is doing a good job of finding a way to communicate with recruits. There have been a lot of video calls and virtual tours and that type of thing to give people an idea of what Iowa has to offer."
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee has helped keep the playing field level.
On March 13 it announced the creation of a recruiting dead period in all sports that has now been extended through July 31.
That means there will be no on-campus or off-campus in-person contact with recruits, although coaches are still allowed to communicate over the phone or through other electronic means with prospective players.
"The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus," M. Grace Calhoun, the council chair and athletics director at Pennsylvania, said in a statement announcing the latest moratorium extension.
The committee expects to review the dead period again in late June or early July, working with guidance provided by medical experts.
Ferentz said some prospective recruits have visited campus on their own, getting a feel for how things are laid out and what the city is like.
"With no June or July visits, it’s a challenge," Ferentz said.
It’s also part of the reality as Iowa works to build its 2021 recruiting class and lay the foundation with offers to players who will be high school seniors in 2022.
"Up until September at least, the world is going to be different recruiting-wise," Ferentz said.
The Hawkeyes currently have 15 players verbally committed to be part of a recruiting class that will be able to sign binding letters of intent in December.
Iowa still has a handful of scholarships available to complete a class that is currently ranked as the 10th-best among Division I programs. The Hawkeyes will likely end up signing around 20 players, an average-sized recruiting class throughout Ferentz’s 21-year tenure.
