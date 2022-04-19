 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Hawkeye cornerback faces OWI charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Northwestern Football

Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris, left, intercepts a pass against Northwestern wide receiver JJ Jefferson during the second half of a game last season at Ryan Field.

 AP

Jermari Harris, a starting cornerback on the Iowa football team, was charged with operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop in Iowa City early Sunday morning.

A vehicle Harris was driving was pulled over at 2:46 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Myrtle Street in Iowa City, a location near a Dairy Queen on U.S. Highway 6 and Iowa Highway 1 just southwest of downtown Iowa City.

According to a police report, the vehicle Harris was driving was stopped for not having its headlights turned on. Harris, according to the report, had impaired speech and poor balance, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Harris admitted drinking to the arresting officer and measured an alcohol level of 0.096 according to a Datamaster measurement.

Harris was charged with OWI first offense and transported to the Johnson County Jail.

Listed as Iowa’s first-team left cornerback this spring, Harris started six of the Hawkeyes’ final seven games last season and played in 13 of the team’s 14 games.

People are also reading…

He finished the season with 34 tackles, shared second on the team with four interceptions and was fifth with four pass break-ups. Harris also had 1.5 tackles for loss.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeyes' Taylor becomes a reluctant leader

Hawkeyes' Taylor becomes a reluctant leader

Coaches want the 24-year-old punter Tory Taylor to assume more of a leadership role within the special teams group, something that doesn’t necessarily come easily for him but a role he is working to embrace.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Bossy, NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders Great, dead at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News