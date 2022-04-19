Hawkeye cornerback faces OWI charge

Jermari Harris, a starting cornerback on the Iowa football team, was charged with operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop in Iowa City early Sunday morning.

A vehicle Harris was driving was pulled over at 2:46 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Myrtle Street in Iowa City, a location near a Dairy Queen on U.S. Highway 6 and Iowa Highway 1 just southwest of downtown Iowa City.

According to a police report, the vehicle Harris was driving was stopped for not having its headlights turned on. Harris, according to the report, had impaired speech and poor balance, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Harris admitted drinking to the arresting officer and measured an alcohol level of 0.096 according to a Datamaster measurement.

Harris was charged with OWI first offense and transported to the Johnson County Jail.

Listed as Iowa’s first-team left cornerback this spring, Harris started six of the Hawkeyes’ final seven games last season and played in 13 of the team’s 14 games.

He finished the season with 34 tackles, shared second on the team with four interceptions and was fifth with four pass break-ups. Harris also had 1.5 tackles for loss.

