Hawkeye COVID numbers down

Iowa athletics reported only one positive result among the 696 COVID-19 PCR tests it administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Dec. 7-13.

The weekly 0.14 percent positivity rate is the lowest Iowa has recorded since testing began on May 29 and it dropped the total positivity rate since that time to 2.79 percent. Iowa has administered 11,853 tests since its program began with 331 positive tests.

Iowa's statistics do not include results of the daily antigen surveillance testing that members of the football and men's and women's basketball program have been participating in under Big Ten requirements.

Any positive tests identified in that program are then confirmed through a PCR test and are then reflected in Iowa's weekly test results.

