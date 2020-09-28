 Skip to main content
Hawkeye COVID rates drop

A downward trend in the number positive results to COVID-19 tests conducted by the Iowa athletics department continues.

Iowa administered 745 tests for the coronavirus to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Sept. 21-27, recording five positive tests and 740 negative tests.

The positivity rate of 0.7 percent is the lowest weekly rate since Iowa began its testing program on May 29. Since that time, Iowa has reported 233 positive tests, 4,965 negative tests and one inconclusive result, a 4.5 percent positivity rate.

Under protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff as part of the university's return-to-campus protocol, following a positive test result contact tracing begins.

The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who might have been in contact with someone exposed to the virus.

