Hawkeye COVID weekly numbers remain below 1%

For the third straight week, Iowa reported a positivity rate of less than one percent in COVID-19 tests given to student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff members.

For the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, four positive tests were recorded among the 644 PCR tests administered, a positivity rate of 0.62 percent.

Overall, Iowa had recorded 237 positive tests, 5,605 negative tests and one inconclusive result since its testing program for the coronavirus began on May 29. That equates to a 4.1 percent positivity rate.

The Big Ten began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing last Wednesday and any positive tests identified through that process would be confirms through a PCR test and reflected in the weekly report issued by Iowa.

Iowa continues to follow protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures and mandatory isolation for all individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

