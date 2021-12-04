Hawkeye defenders disappointed with performance

INDIANAPOLIS — One word summed things up for Iowa defenders Saturday night at the Big Ten Championship Game.
"Disappointed," Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said. "That was not the defense that we play, giving up big plays like that, that’s not what we’re about."
Michigan broke open its 42-3 win over Iowa with touchdowns on 67- and 75-yard plays within two minutes of each other in the opening quarter.
"When you play a good football team like Michigan, you don’t want to give up big plays like that," Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Linebacker Seth Benson felt like Iowa was prepared for whatever the Wolverines threw Iowa’s way.
But, breakdowns led to quick scores that left Iowa in a hole.
"We felt prepared, but a couple little mistakes, they hurt," Benson said.
Merriweather labeled that the most disappointing aspect of what transpired.
"That’s not what coach (Phil) Parker and his defense is about. It’s just disappointing to be on this stage and make those mistakes," Merriweather said.
Field position: About the only thing Iowa won during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game was the field position battle.
Michigan did not take a snap inside of Iowa territory until its opening drive of the third quarter, a byproduct of the leg of Tory Taylor.
The Hawkeyes’ sophomore punter thrived in the climate-controlled conditions at Lucas Oil Stadium, averaging 47.3 yards on seven punts.
He placed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line, including three inside the 10 during the second quarter to help Iowa remain within a 14-3 margin at the time.
Taylor also connected on four punts of 50 yards or more in the loss.
Staying put: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t going anywhere following the 2021 season other than back to work.
The Hawkeyes’ 66-year-old head coach told his team at a meeting on Friday night in Indianapolis that he will remain on the job at Iowa for the 2022 season and in years beyond.
Ferentz’s current 10-year contract with Iowa runs through the 2025 season.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said last month that he planned to meet with Ferentz following the season to discuss the possibility of an extension, primarily to facilitate recruiting needs and end speculation floated by coaches of other programs.
Record setter: When Jermari Harris intercepted a pass as time expired in the second quarter, it was one for the record books.
The interception was the second of the night for the Hawkeyes and a school record 24th of the season.
Jack Campbell tied the previous record of 23 when he wrapped his arms around a tipped pass late in the first quarter.
The interceptions were the third of the season for Harris and the second for Campbell, who are among 11 Hawkeyes who contributed to the record effort.
The previous record of 23 picks in a season was established in 1986 and equaled in 1987 and 2008.
Rare run: Blake Corum’s 67-yard touchdown run which put Michigan on the board in the first quarter was a rarity against this year’s Iowa defense.
The sophomore’s sprint down the right sideline was the first run of more than 30 yards allowed by the Hawkeyes this season.
Return to action: Terry Roberts returned to action Saturday for Iowa, his first since suffering bone bruise during practice prior to the Hawkeyes’ game at Wisconsin.
The only Hawkeye starter not in uniform, as expected, was cornerback Matt Hankins.
Full house: Saturday’s game played out in front of the second-largest crowd to ever watch a football game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The crowd of 67,183 topped the previous Big Ten Championship Game record of 66,985 people who attended the 2015 match-up between Iowa and Michigan State.
The largest crowd to ever watch a football game at the NFL stadium was the group of 68,658 that watched Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 between the Giants and Patriots.
Honoring Andre: Iowa legend Andre Tippett, scheduled to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame next week during its awards dinner in Las Vegas, was among Big Ten players headed to the Hall who were honored on the field Saturday.
Big on shrimp: Joey Chestnut, best known for his dominance in the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest on Independence Day, took a bite out of the competition at the Big Ten tailgate street festival.
With thousands of fans looking on, he dominated the field at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest. Chestnut ate 17 pounds, 16 ounces of shrimp cocktail in 15 minutes to top a field of seven other competitors.
For the families: In addition to the Big Ten Fan Fest filled with interactive games, activities and appearances by marching bands and spirit squads, the Big Ten hosted its first-ever Student-Athlete Family Celebration on Saturday.