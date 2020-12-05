Hawkeye defenders seize momentum from Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After a rough first quarter, the only thing that changed for the Iowa defense Saturday was the bottom line.
"Nothing changed. There weren’t any adjustments, none at all," Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said following the Hawkeyes’ 35-21 victory at Illinois. "We just had to settle down and come out and play Iowa defense."
It was a day when Illinois grabbed a 14-0 lead before the Hawkeyes started to grab a hold of the Fighting Illini.
Golston said the slow start was difficult to explain but said Iowa’s energy remained good and its focus remained on the task at hand.
"We were a little slow from the jump. It’s a long season and some days are better than others, and sometimes, the starts aren’t as good as others," Golston said.
The finish, it was all good for the Hawkeyes.
Quarterback Brandon Peters orchestrated Illinois’ fast start, perfect on his first seven passes for 91 yards to help the Fighting Illini take control.
Illinois had collected 149 of its 348 yards of offense by the time Josh Imatorbhebhe scored on a 12-yard pass play to give the Illini a two-score advantage with 13 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"We just told ourselves as a team that we had to make a stand. We had to make some plays," Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. "We could fold or we could fight."
The Hawkeyes chose to fight.
After giving up 149 yards in the game’s first 17 minutes, Iowa allowed 70 yards over the next to 28 minutes to help facilitate the Hawkeyes’ come-from-behind victory.
Iowa forced the Fighting Illini into three three-and-out situations after Illinois’ second touchdown, creating improved field position and helping the Hawkeye offense start its run of 35 unanswered points.
"Ultimately, that’s players making plays on the field," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Nixon echoed Golston’s thoughts, saying Iowa made no adjustments in how it defended Illinois, sticking to a game plan in a turnover-free game that saw Golston and Nixon share the Hawkeyes’ only sack.
Iowa did harass Peters and back-up Isaiah Williams. The pair combined to complete 17-of-35 passes for 199 yards but had six passes broken up, including a pair by Matt Hankins.
"We brought the energy that we needed to bring to give ourselves a chance," Nixon said.
It led the Hawkeyes to the type of complementary football that has been a season-long objective.
"Coach Ferentz talks all the time about that. When the defense made the stops it did, it helped give us the field position that helped us get things going on offense," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "That was huge for us."
