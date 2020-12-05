Hawkeye defenders seize momentum from Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After a rough first quarter, the only thing that changed for the Iowa defense Saturday was the bottom line.

"Nothing changed. There weren’t any adjustments, none at all," Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said following the Hawkeyes’ 35-21 victory at Illinois. "We just had to settle down and come out and play Iowa defense."

It was a day when Illinois grabbed a 14-0 lead before the Hawkeyes started to grab a hold of the Fighting Illini.

Golston said the slow start was difficult to explain but said Iowa’s energy remained good and its focus remained on the task at hand.

"We were a little slow from the jump. It’s a long season and some days are better than others, and sometimes, the starts aren’t as good as others," Golston said.

The finish, it was all good for the Hawkeyes.

Quarterback Brandon Peters orchestrated Illinois’ fast start, perfect on his first seven passes for 91 yards to help the Fighting Illini take control.

Illinois had collected 149 of its 348 yards of offense by the time Josh Imatorbhebhe scored on a 12-yard pass play to give the Illini a two-score advantage with 13 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.