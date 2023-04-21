IOWA CITY — When Iowa completes its 15 spring football practices Saturday with a public workout at Kinnick Stadium, Phil Parker will have his eye on one thing.

The Hawkeyes’ defensive coordinator wants to see players meet "the standard" Iowa defenders are expected to live up to whenever they step on the field.

Parker said Thursday that hasn’t necessarily been the case throughout the spring.

“Our last four practices have been our best so far. The first 10, not so much," Parker said. "But, the intensity has picked up, the attention to detail, the enthusiastic desire to compete, they’ve been closer to what we expect in our most recent practices."

Parker said Thursday’s practice, the 14th of the spring, was the best collective effort he has seen from the Iowa defense so far and he wants Saturday’s 10:45 a.m. spring finale to take that another step further.

The slow start didn’t necessarily catch Parker by surprise.

Iowa is working to replace a lot of long-term leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, defensive end Lukas Van Ness and defensive backs Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather were not only experienced, but among the team’s most important communicators on the field last season.

In addition, several veteran players have not taken many reps this spring to allow their bodies to fully recover from the wear and tear of last season.

Parker said defensive end Joe Evans and tackles Logan Lee, Noah Shannon and Yahya Black have seen few if any reps so far this spring.

While that has provided opportunities for other Hawkeyes to develop, it has also led to some of the inconsistencies Parker watched during the initial weeks of spring practices.

"This isn't the 2022 team. It’s the ’23 team," Parker said, expecting this group to take on its own identity while working to meet the expectations of a defense that ranked second nationally a year ago in allowing 13.3 points and 270.8 yards per game.

"The standards don’t change but this group will meet them its own way. It’s always worked that way."

Iowa’s defensive line remains the deepest segment of the defense and Parker has seen Deontae Craig, Ethan Hurkett, Aaron Graves, Chris Reames and Jeremiah Pittman make strides this spring.

"Pittman has really taken a big step forward," Parker said, referencing a sophomore from Palatine, Ill.

At linebacker, Parker likes what he has seen from Jay Higgins, Kyler Fisher and Jaden Harrell in working to replace the 61 combined starts made by Campbell and Benson.

"They’ve done a good job of stepping up to control the defense from front to back," Parker said.

Virginia graduate transfer Nick Jackson, the leading tackler in the Atlantic Coast Conference the past two seasons, is scheduled to arrive on campus in June and will add a veteran.

And on the back end, Parker said not seeing Moss and Merriweather on the practice field regularly has been different.

“It seems like Riley has been back there forever," he said. "But, other guys are learning."

Parker has seen Cooper DeJean, Quinn Schulte, Xavier Nwankpa and Sebastian Castro build on their experience. He’s welcomed the return of a healthy Jermari Harris and is seeing T.J. Hall, Deshaun Lee and Koen Entringer make strides.

Nwankpa, who made his starting debut in Iowa’s bowl win over Kentucky in December, continues to build on that experience.

“He’s picked up where he left off and the thing I like is I still see a lot of upside," Parker said.

It’s that upside that excited Parker.

"We have a lot of younger kids out there now and players who maybe didn’t need to be as vocal in the past, they’re in that role now," Parker said. "We’ve made some progress and hopefully we can finish spring that way and continue that as we work toward the season."