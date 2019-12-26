Hawkeye defense concerns Trojans' Helton

SAN DIEGO — Clay Helton has watched the USC offense pile up yards against all sorts of opponents this season.
The Trojans have topped 400 yards six times in their last seven games, but as his team prepares for tonight’s Holiday Bowl pairing against Iowa, the USC coach has some concerns.
They start up front with the capabilities of the Hawkeye defensive line.
"This is one of the best defensive fronts we’ve faced all year," Helton said. "… There is a reason they are giving up 13 points a game."
Helton said it will be critical for the Trojans to put themselves in third-and-manageable situations if they hope to add to their 8-4 record, which includes wins in five of their last six games.
"They do a great job on first and second down, don’t have missed assignments, play the gaps the way they need to and that puts them in a good position on third down," Helton said.
Iowa has allowed opponents to move the chains on just 36.9 percent of their third-down attempts this season, something that has become an area of emphasis as USC has prepared for the Hawkeyes.
Helton points to the effectiveness of the Hawkeye pass rush as the reason.
Led by A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston, Iowa has at least one sack in each of its last 53 games, the longest such streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Making things a challenge for USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will be among the Hawkeyes’ objectives in the 7 p.m. game.
"We need to be who we are," Epenesa said, labeling the work of the Iowa defensive front this season as "persistent. Whoever is out there as guys rotate through, nobody gives up."
Epenesa has recorded nine sacks and 13 tackles for a loss to lead Iowa while Golston has 8.5 tackles for a loss and is one of six Hawkeyes with at least 2.5 sacks.
"I truly believe their pass rush on third down allows them to play advantage coverages because they can rush four and get to you," Helton said. "You have to stay in that third-and-manageable against them. That’s how they are, that bend but don’t break because that’s how they get off the field."
He compares Iowa to what USC saw schematically from California, a team the Trojans handled 41-17 on Nov. 16.
"Strong front, very fundamentally sound in the secondary," Helton said. "It will a real test for us, but a great opportunity, too."