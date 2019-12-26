Hawkeye defense concerns Trojans' Helton

SAN DIEGO — Clay Helton has watched the USC offense pile up yards against all sorts of opponents this season.

The Trojans have topped 400 yards six times in their last seven games, but as his team prepares for tonight’s Holiday Bowl pairing against Iowa, the USC coach has some concerns.

They start up front with the capabilities of the Hawkeye defensive line.

"This is one of the best defensive fronts we’ve faced all year," Helton said. "… There is a reason they are giving up 13 points a game."

Helton said it will be critical for the Trojans to put themselves in third-and-manageable situations if they hope to add to their 8-4 record, which includes wins in five of their last six games.

"They do a great job on first and second down, don’t have missed assignments, play the gaps the way they need to and that puts them in a good position on third down," Helton said.

Iowa has allowed opponents to move the chains on just 36.9 percent of their third-down attempts this season, something that has become an area of emphasis as USC has prepared for the Hawkeyes.

Helton points to the effectiveness of the Hawkeye pass rush as the reason.