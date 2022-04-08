Hawkeye defensive line works to uphold 'the standard'

IOWA CITY – There is a bond that ties one generation of Iowa defensive linemen to another.

From Anthony Nelson and Matt Nelson to A.J. Epenesa and Cedric Lattimore to the current generation on the front four, a difference-making level of consistency has become a Hawkeye trademark.

Noah Shannon talks about maintaining “the standard,’’ the level of performance that allows the Iowa defense to continue to thrive no matter who is wearing the uniform.

Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell borrowed a line from martial arts expert and actor Bruce Lee to describe it all.

“Bruce Lee said, ‘I fear not the man who’s practiced 10,000 kicks. I fear the man who’s practiced one kick 10,000 times,’” Bell said Wednesday.

That, Bell believes, is the no-so secret secret to the Hawkeyes’ success.

“It’s the repetition that leads to consistency, and that hasn’t changed,’’ Bell said.

Iowa’s current group of defensive linemen continues to strive toward that objective as the Hawkeyes move past the midpoint of their 15 spring practices and work toward a public workout on April 23 at Kinnick Stadium.

Unlike recent seasons when Iowa has had to replace three of its four starters on the defensive line, that script has been flipped this year.

End Zach VanValkenburg was the Hawkeyes’ lone senior starter a year ago, but the rotation of players Iowa has used across its front line in recent years has continued to do more than keep fresh legs and bodies on the field during games.

It has created reserves who are ready to step into starting roles as needed.

Tackles Noah Shannon and Logan Lee and end John Waggoner did that a year ago and this spring, senior Joe Evans tops the depth chart at the end positon VanValkenburg played a year ago.

Evans, who walked on at Iowa after playing quarterback at Ames (Iowa) High School, beginning his college career as a linebacker before shifting to the defensive end position.

He has been a back-up there the past two seasons, recording 34 tackles a year ago while sharing the team lead with seven sacks and ranking fourth on the team with six quarterback hurries.

Positioned as a potential starter at end, a position where sophomore Deontae Craig and redshirt freshman Max Llewellyn are listed on the second-team line, Evans continues to work on the basics this spring.

“I’m working on my fundamentals and just honing in on those. I’m working on the run game, getting better there, and just trying to work on all aspects of my game,’’ Evans said.

At the core of that is what he learned from Epenesa and Chauncey Golston, who learned what they learned about playing the defensive line for Iowa from their predecessors.

“That’s something we talked about the other day at practice, being able to learn from the older guys and how much that helped,’’ Evans said.

He believes watching and learning from Epenesa and Golston benefitted him as he was adjusting to the position, lessons that are now paying dividends.

“They taught me a lot and now, you try to give that back to the younger guys in the room,’’ Evans said.

Shannon, who is working to strengthen his pass rush skills this spring after finishing with two sacks among his 47 tackles last season, recalls the help he received from Matt Nelson, Anthony Nelson and Sam Brincks shortly after he arrived at Iowa.

“Those guys went out of their way to help and they did it because the players before them did the same,’’ Shannon said. “It’s always been that way on the defensive line at Iowa. Older guys taking the younger guys under their wings.’’

The reasoning?

“On the defensive line, there has been a high standard set and they wanted to keep that going,’’ Shannon said. “We’re working to do the same now with the guys just coming up. That’s a big part of spring, maintaining the standard. We’re developing depth and developing the teamwork that’s been a big part of our success.’’

That work is taking place on the field and in the defensive line room, which Bell said has been a more vocal place this spring.

Bell sees that as a byproduct of experience.

A year ago, VanValkenburg answered most of the questions.

“He had been through it, knew the answers. Now with the experience we have, a lot of guys are speaking up and that’s good thing as long as the talk is football,’’ Bell said.

He sees veteran players working with younger players, sharing things with them with a common objective.

“They want to keep the standard high and that’s a good thing,’’ Bell said.

For the returning Hawkeyes, the growth includes maximizing their pre-snap potential.

“There’s more to it that getting the call and putting their hand in the dirt,’’ Bell said. “There are a number of cues out there and developing the ability to identify them, to know what’s coming before it happens, that’s what we’re working to do.’’

