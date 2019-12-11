Hawkeye duo earns unanimous AP honors

A pair of juniors on the Iowa football team have been unanimously named by the Associated Press to its all-Big Ten football team.
Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and kicker Keith Duncan are among five Hawkeyes named to the AP all-conference, a group that includes first-team defensive end selection A.J. Epenesa.
Two Iowa defensive backs, senior Michael Ojemudia and junior Geno Stone, were awarded second-team honors.
Illinois landed two players on the team, punter Blake Hayes on the first team and linebacker Dele Harding on the second team.
Conference champion Ohio State dominated team, landing 14 players on either the first or second team and sweeping individual honors.
Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was named by the AP panel as the offensive player of the year, defensive end Chase Young was named the defensive player of the year and Ryan Day was selected as the coach of the year.
Wirfs, selected as Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team all-league pick by both conference coaches and a media panel, started nine games at right tackle and three games at left tackle during the Hawkeyes’ 9-3 season.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Mount Vernon, Iowa, native became the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle in Kirk Ferentz’s tenure in 2017 and has started 32 games in his career. Wirfs was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy.
Duncan was named as the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten after establishing an Iowa single-season record with 29 field goals in 34 attempts.
The Weddington, North Carolina, native earned first team all-Big Ten honors from coaches and the media, kicking four field goals in wins over Iowa State, Purdue and Illinois in addition to hitting a game-winning 48-yard field goal in the Hawkeyes win at Nebraska.
He is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker in college football. That award is scheduled to be presented tonight.
Epenesa is a two-time first-team all-Big Ten choice who leads Iowa with 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, nine quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles.
Ojemudia and Stone have anchored the Hawkeye secondary.
A second-team all-Big Ten pick of a Big Ten media panel and a third-team choice of conference coaches, Ojemudia leads Iowa with three interceptions and seven pass break-ups in addition to recording 47 tackles.
Stone, a second-team all-conference choice of league coaches, recorded 65 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Hayes averaged 44.8 yards on 72 punts this season for the Fighting Illini, placing 28 punts inside the 20-yard line and recording 20 punts of 50 yards or more.
Harding led the Big Ten with 147 tackles this season, leading Illinois with 13 tackles for a loss and sharing the team lead with three interceptions. He forced three fumbles and recovered one fumble.