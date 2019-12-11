Hawkeye duo earns unanimous AP honors

A pair of juniors on the Iowa football team have been unanimously named by the Associated Press to its all-Big Ten football team.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and kicker Keith Duncan are among five Hawkeyes named to the AP all-conference, a group that includes first-team defensive end selection A.J. Epenesa.

Two Iowa defensive backs, senior Michael Ojemudia and junior Geno Stone, were awarded second-team honors.

Illinois landed two players on the team, punter Blake Hayes on the first team and linebacker Dele Harding on the second team.

Conference champion Ohio State dominated team, landing 14 players on either the first or second team and sweeping individual honors.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was named by the AP panel as the offensive player of the year, defensive end Chase Young was named the defensive player of the year and Ryan Day was selected as the coach of the year.

Wirfs, selected as Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team all-league pick by both conference coaches and a media panel, started nine games at right tackle and three games at left tackle during the Hawkeyes’ 9-3 season.