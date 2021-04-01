Hawkeye fans will get two chances to watch spring football practice in Kinnick Stadium

Fans will have two opportunities this spring to watch the Iowa football team in person, the first time in 15 months the gates at Kinnick Stadium will be open to the public.

Iowa announced Thursday that fans will be allowed to attend two of the Hawkeyes' 15 spring practices.

Workouts on April 17 and May 1 will be open to the public, with both workouts scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Facemasks will be required for all fans in attendance and the practices will be open as long as the weather permits.

Additional information will be made available at a later date but the opening of the practices follow a Big Ten decision last week to allow each of its institutions to make decisions about attendance at spring events based on local health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, attendance conference-wide was limited to family members of participants and coaches at each event.

Iowa is limiting capacity at its home events this spring to 50 percent, but did not indicate what limitations might be in place for the open football practices.

Iowa also announced Thursday that all tickets for 2021 home games will be mobile.