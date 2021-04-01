 Skip to main content
Hawkeye fans will get two chances to watch spring football practice in Kinnick Stadium
Fans will have two opportunities this spring to watch the Iowa football team in person, the first time in 15 months the gates at Kinnick Stadium will be open to the public.

Iowa announced Thursday that fans will be allowed to attend two of the Hawkeyes' 15 spring practices.

Workouts on April 17 and May 1 will be open to the public, with both workouts scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Facemasks will be required for all fans in attendance and the practices will be open as long as the weather permits.

Additional information will be made available at a later date but the opening of the practices follow a Big Ten decision last week to allow each of its institutions to make decisions about attendance at spring events based on local health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, attendance conference-wide was limited to family members of participants and coaches at each event.

Iowa is limiting capacity at its home events this spring to 50 percent, but did not indicate what limitations might be in place for the open football practices.

Iowa also announced Thursday that all tickets for 2021 home games will be mobile.

Fans will be able to access tickets through the Hawkeye Sports App, an email link or through a log-in through an individual's ticket account.

Iowa also announced a series of events to be held at home games this season.

Those include First Responders Day at the Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana, a gold game on Sept. 18 against Kent State, a black-and-gold spirit game on Oct. 9 against Penn State, homecoming against Purdue on Oct. 16 and a salute to the military on Nov. 13 against Minnesota.

Iowa season ticket requests are now being accepted at hawkeyesports.com/tickets and Iowa plans to begin selling Fight for Iowa mobile passes on May 5.

