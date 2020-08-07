Hawkeye foes adjust to players opting out

In announcing his decision, Bonner said his thoughts extended beyond his own health.

"You have to think about how you can spread that to someone close to you, how it can spread to a family member," Bonner said.

That was at the core of the decision made by Parsons, who said the possibilities of a professional career and helping give his 2-year-old son a better life ultimately led him to choose to sit out this season, complete his undergraduate degree by December and begin draft preparations.

"While I felt safe with the health and safety standards Penn State has in place, the potential risk to my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season," Parsons said in announcing his decision on Instagram.

His decision, along with those made by Moore and Bateman, leave Big Ten programs without three premier players.

Parsons recorded 109 tackles, broke up five passes and forced four fumbles last season for the Nittany Lions, Moore caught 132 passes for 1,551 yards over two seasons with the Boilermakers and Bateman grabbed 60 passes for 1,219 yards last season for the Golden Gophers.

In making his announcement, Bateman said he had to "set aside my wishes for the wellness of my family, community and beyond."

Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said those are the types of choices players are currently making, adding while Bateman would be missed, "Our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family."

