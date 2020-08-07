Hawkeye foes adjust to players opting out

When the Iowa football team opened its fall camp Friday, six of the Hawkeyes’ scheduled opponents were adjusting to decisions by key personnel to opt out of the 2020 season.
Season-opening opponent Maryland had six players, including the expected starting quarterback and two returning offensive line starters, choose not to participate this season because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously with COVID, we're going to use our whole roster and guys that are available to us," Terrapins coach Mike Locksley said during a Friday news conference. "Hate to see and lose good players, but that's part of the game and we have to prepare our minds that that will happen."
Maryland isn't alone.
Iowa's second and third opponents, Purdue and Minnesota, have had top players announce plans to sit out the upcoming season as have three other opponents the Hawkeyes are scheduled to play in October: Illinois, Penn State and Michigan State.
First-year Spartans coach Mel Tucker, whose team will be without its top returning offensive and defensive linemen, said players are making decisions based on their individual circumstances.
"And whatever they decide to do, we're going to support them," Tucker said.
Locksley echoed that sentiment before Maryland began its fall camp Friday, the first workout that begins a journey leading to a Sept. 5 opener at Iowa.
The Terrapins have an issue at quarterback, where returning starter Josh Jackson opted to opt out of the upcoming season.
Before the NCAA approved a transfer waiver Friday afternoon for Taulia Tagovailoa, redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre was the only scholarship quarterback on the Maryland roster following Jackson's decision.
The younger brother of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland in June.
Locksley also announced that returning starting offensive linemen Austin Fontaine and Johnny Jordan have opted out of the upcoming season.
Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota are all adjusting to the loss of returning stars who cited the uncertainties of the upcoming season in announcing plans to sit out this year and begin preparations for the 2021 draft.
Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons, the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year in 2019, Boilermakers receiver and return man Rondale Moore and Golden Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman, all regarded as top NFL prospects, announced plans this week to not play this fall.
Illinois opened its fall camp Thursday without running back Ra'Von Bonner while Michigan State is without its only returning starter on the defensive line, end Jacub Panasuik, and its most experienced starter on the offensive front, tackle Jordan Reid.
Bonner, Panasuik and Reid each expressed a desire to rejoin their teams in 2021.
The Big Ten announced last month that participation in all fall sports will be optional in 2020 and that any student-athletes who elect not to participate due to concerns about the coronavirus will continue to have their scholarship honored and remain in good standing with their team.
"Any student-athletes who do not feel safe proceeding with the upcoming season as a result of the COVID-19 virus should know they have our full support," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Wednesday in announcing the league's medical protocols for virus-related issues.
Bonner, who was positioned to compete for a starting role in the Illlni backfield this fall, has asthma.
He participated in summer workouts but decided to walk away for the upcoming season after seeing other teammates test positive.
"All players have an option to opt out if they have concerns about COVID-10 and them playing football. Ra'Von chose that route, which we support," Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said.
Illinois has tested players weekly throughout the summer and plans to test daily now that the Illini have opened camp.
"We feel like Champaign is about as safe a place you can be," Smith said. "Our protocol is about as good as you get."
In announcing his decision, Bonner said his thoughts extended beyond his own health.
"You have to think about how you can spread that to someone close to you, how it can spread to a family member," Bonner said.
That was at the core of the decision made by Parsons, who said the possibilities of a professional career and helping give his 2-year-old son a better life ultimately led him to choose to sit out this season, complete his undergraduate degree by December and begin draft preparations.
"While I felt safe with the health and safety standards Penn State has in place, the potential risk to my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season," Parsons said in announcing his decision on Instagram.
His decision, along with those made by Moore and Bateman, leave Big Ten programs without three premier players.
Parsons recorded 109 tackles, broke up five passes and forced four fumbles last season for the Nittany Lions, Moore caught 132 passes for 1,551 yards over two seasons with the Boilermakers and Bateman grabbed 60 passes for 1,219 yards last season for the Golden Gophers.
In making his announcement, Bateman said he had to "set aside my wishes for the wellness of my family, community and beyond."
Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said those are the types of choices players are currently making, adding while Bateman would be missed, "Our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family."
