Hawkeye football: Iowa-Illinois statistics

Hawkeyes logo

The statistics

Iowa 19, Illinois 10

Illinois;7;0;0;3;--;10

Iowa;7;6;0;6;--;19

First quarter

Iowa -- Tyler Goodson 2-yard run. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:44. Time remaining – 10:16. Key plays – Nate Stanley 3-for-3 passing,69 yards, including an 18-yard pass to Nico Ragaini on third-and-10 to the Iowa 43-yard line, 29-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on fourth-and-6 to the Illinois 2. Score – Iowa 7-0

Illinois – Donny Navarro 31-yard pass from Brandon Peters. James McCourt kick. Drive – 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:44. Time remaining – 6:26. Key plays – On a drive that began with a missed 43-yard field goal try by Duncan, Peters 2-of-2 passing, 42 yards, rushes of 7 and 15 yards on consecutive plays to the Iowa 31. Score – Tied 7-7

Second quarter

Iowa – Duncan 23-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:43. Time remaining – 9:34. Key plays – Stanley 40-yard pass to Shaun Beyer to the Illinois 32-yard line; Stanley 4-yard carry on third-and-2 to the 10. Score – Iowa 10-7

Iowa – Duncan 45-yard FG. Drive – 2 plays, 22 yards, 0:12. Time remaining – 0:00. Key plays – A Geno Stone sack of Peters for a 14-yard loss gave Iowa possession on the Illini 49, Stanley 22-yard pass to Tyrone Tracy to the Illinois 27. Score – Iowa 13-7

Fourth quarter

Iowa – Duncan 24-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 61 yards, 4:49. Time remaining – 14:08. Key play – Eluding a sack attempt, Stanley spins and finds Smith-Marsette open for a 40-yard gain to the Illinois 15-yard line. Score – Iowa 16-7

Illinois – McCourt 28-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:16. Time remaining – 10:52. Key plays – Back-to-back runs by Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin move the ball to the Iowa 16-yard line. Score – Iowa 16-10

Iowa – Duncan 29-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 36 yards, 5:02. Time remaining – 2:44. Key plays – Kristian Welch forces, Jack Koerner recovers a Peters fumble at the Illinois 47; Stanley carries of 8, 6 yards, the latter on a thira-and-2 play to the Illini 16. Score – Iowa 19-10

A – 58,331

;ILL;IA

First downs;20;16

Rushes-yards;39-192;32-79

Passing yards;144;308

Comp-Att-Int;18-34-2;18-35-1

Total yards;336;387

Return yards;8;1

Punts-avg.;4-38.5;4-45.0

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-31;4-29

Possession time;28:11;31:49

Individual statistics

Rushing – Illinois, Brandon Peters 10-76, Dre Brown 14-67, Reggie Corbin 6-38, RaVon Bonner 7-22, Matt Robinson 2-(-11); Iowa, Tyler Goodson 21-38, Nate Stanley 4-22, Toren Young 3-7, Mekhi Sargent 1-6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2-6, Tyrone Tracy 1-0

Passing – Illinois, Peters 16-31-2-125-1, Robinson 2-3-0-19-0; Iowa, Stanley 18-35-1-308-0

Receiving – Illinois, Josh Imatorbhebhe 4-36, Justice Williams 4-24, Donny Navarro 3-36, Casey Washington 3-21, Caleb Reams 2-19, Bonner 1-6, Griffin Palmer 1-2; Iowa, Tracy 6-56, Smith-Marsette 4-121, Sam LaPorta 2-36, Nico Ragaini 2-27, Nate Wieting 2-25, Shaun Beyer 1-40, Goodson 1-3

Tackle leaders – Illinois, Dele Harding 4-8-12, Stanley Green 5-3-8, Khalan Tolson 2-5-7, Sydney Brown 6-0-6, Devon Witherspoon 4-2-6; Iowa, Kristian Welch 10-2-12, Michael Ojemudia 8-0-8, Jack Koerner 5-2-7, Djimon Colbert 4-3-7, A.J. Epenesa 4-1-5, Matt Hankins 2-3-5

