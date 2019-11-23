Hawkeye football: Iowa-Illinois statistics

The statistics

Iowa 19, Illinois 10

Illinois;7;0;0;3;--;10

Iowa;7;6;0;6;--;19

First quarter

Iowa -- Tyler Goodson 2-yard run. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:44. Time remaining – 10:16. Key plays – Nate Stanley 3-for-3 passing,69 yards, including an 18-yard pass to Nico Ragaini on third-and-10 to the Iowa 43-yard line, 29-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on fourth-and-6 to the Illinois 2. Score – Iowa 7-0

Illinois – Donny Navarro 31-yard pass from Brandon Peters. James McCourt kick. Drive – 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:44. Time remaining – 6:26. Key plays – On a drive that began with a missed 43-yard field goal try by Duncan, Peters 2-of-2 passing, 42 yards, rushes of 7 and 15 yards on consecutive plays to the Iowa 31. Score – Tied 7-7

Second quarter

Iowa – Duncan 23-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:43. Time remaining – 9:34. Key plays – Stanley 40-yard pass to Shaun Beyer to the Illinois 32-yard line; Stanley 4-yard carry on third-and-2 to the 10. Score – Iowa 10-7