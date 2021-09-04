 Skip to main content
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Indiana statistics
Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Indiana;3;0;3;0;--;6

Iowa;14;17;0;3;--;34

First quarter

IA – Tyler Goodson 56-yard run (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 4 plays, 67 yards, 1:25. Time remaining – 13:35. Score – Iowa 7-0

IA – Riley Moss 30-yard interception return (Shudak kick). Time remaining – 12:45. Score – Iowa 14-0

IND – Charles Campbell 36-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:44. Time remaining – 4:28. Score – Iowa 14-3

Second quarter

IA – Spencer Petras 9-yard run. Shudak kick. Drive – 8 plays, 48 yards, 3:24. Time remaining – 11:54. Score – Iowa 21-3

IA – Moss 55-yard interception return. Shudak kick. Time remaining – 1:41. Score – Iowa 28-3

IA – Shudak 41-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 21 yards, 1:12. Time remaining – 0:00. Score – Iowa 31-3

Third quarter

IND – Campbell 41-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 52 yards, 6:21. Time remaining – 8:39. Score – Iowa 31-6

Fourth quarter

IA – Shudak 35-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 40 yards, 5:55. Time remaining – 9:52. Score – Iowa 34-6

A – 68,166

;IND;IA

First downs;11;18

Rushes-yards;31-77;36-158

Passing yards;156;145

Comp-Att-Int;14-33-3;13-28-0

Total yards;233;303

Return yards;0;85

Punts-avg.;8-42.6;6-49.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;7-67;2-20

Possession time;32:04;27:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Indiana, Stephen Carr 19-57, Chris Childers 2-14, Tim Baldwin Jr. 6-12, Davion Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Michael Penix Jr. 2-(-7); Iowa, Tyler Goodson 19-99, Ivory Kelly-Martin 8-44, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2-14, Gavin Williams 1-3, Spencer Petras 5-0, Alex Padilla 1-(-2)

Passing – Indiana, Penix 14-31-3-156-0, Jack Tuttle 0-2-0-0-0; Iowa, Petras 13-27-0-145-0, Padilla 0-1-0-0-0

Receiving – Indiana, Ty Fryfogle 5-84, Peyton Hendershot 3-26, D.J. Matthews 2-9, Miles Marshall 1-21, Camron Buckley 1-9; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-83, Nico Ragaini 2-22, Tracy 2-15, Goodson 2-9, Luke Lachey 1-15, Charlie Jones 1-2

Tackle leaders – Indiana, Ryder Anderson 5-2-7, Weston Kramer 4-3-7, Raheem Layne 4-2-6, James Miller 3-1-4, Alfred Bryant 2-2-4; Iowa, Seth Benson 6-4-10, Jack Campbell 3-3-6, Jack Kroemer 3-2-5, Noah Shannon 3-1-4, Jestin Jacobs 3-1-4

The season

Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Sept. 11;at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18;Kent State, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25;Colorado State; TBA

Oct. 1;at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9;Penn State, TBA

Oct. 16;Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 30;at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Nov. 6;at Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA

Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.

