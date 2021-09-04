Hawkeye football: Iowa-Indiana statistics

Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Indiana;3;0;3;0;--;6
Iowa;14;17;0;3;--;34
First quarter
IA – Tyler Goodson 56-yard run (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 4 plays, 67 yards, 1:25. Time remaining – 13:35. Score – Iowa 7-0
IA – Riley Moss 30-yard interception return (Shudak kick). Time remaining – 12:45. Score – Iowa 14-0
IND – Charles Campbell 36-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:44. Time remaining – 4:28. Score – Iowa 14-3
Second quarter
IA – Spencer Petras 9-yard run. Shudak kick. Drive – 8 plays, 48 yards, 3:24. Time remaining – 11:54. Score – Iowa 21-3
IA – Moss 55-yard interception return. Shudak kick. Time remaining – 1:41. Score – Iowa 28-3
IA – Shudak 41-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 21 yards, 1:12. Time remaining – 0:00. Score – Iowa 31-3
Third quarter
IND – Campbell 41-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 52 yards, 6:21. Time remaining – 8:39. Score – Iowa 31-6
Fourth quarter
IA – Shudak 35-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 40 yards, 5:55. Time remaining – 9:52. Score – Iowa 34-6
A – 68,166
;IND;IA
First downs;11;18
Rushes-yards;31-77;36-158
Passing yards;156;145
Comp-Att-Int;14-33-3;13-28-0
Total yards;233;303
Return yards;0;85
Punts-avg.;8-42.6;6-49.5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;7-67;2-20
Possession time;32:04;27:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Indiana, Stephen Carr 19-57, Chris Childers 2-14, Tim Baldwin Jr. 6-12, Davion Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Michael Penix Jr. 2-(-7); Iowa, Tyler Goodson 19-99, Ivory Kelly-Martin 8-44, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2-14, Gavin Williams 1-3, Spencer Petras 5-0, Alex Padilla 1-(-2)
Passing – Indiana, Penix 14-31-3-156-0, Jack Tuttle 0-2-0-0-0; Iowa, Petras 13-27-0-145-0, Padilla 0-1-0-0-0
Receiving – Indiana, Ty Fryfogle 5-84, Peyton Hendershot 3-26, D.J. Matthews 2-9, Miles Marshall 1-21, Camron Buckley 1-9; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-83, Nico Ragaini 2-22, Tracy 2-15, Goodson 2-9, Luke Lachey 1-15, Charlie Jones 1-2
Tackle leaders – Indiana, Ryder Anderson 5-2-7, Weston Kramer 4-3-7, Raheem Layne 4-2-6, James Miller 3-1-4, Alfred Bryant 2-2-4; Iowa, Seth Benson 6-4-10, Jack Campbell 3-3-6, Jack Kroemer 3-2-5, Noah Shannon 3-1-4, Jestin Jacobs 3-1-4
The season
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18;Kent State, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 25;Colorado State; TBA
Oct. 1;at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Penn State, TBA
Oct. 16;Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Nov. 6;at Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA
Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.