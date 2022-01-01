Hawkeye football: Iowa-Kentucky statistics

Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Iowa;0;3;7;7;--;17
Kentucky;7;6;0;7;--;20
First quarter
KY – Chris Rodriguez 5-yard pass from Will Levis (Matt Ruffolo kick). Drive – 13 plays, 80 yards, 7:28. Time remaining – 5:32. Score – Kentucky 7-0
Second quarter
IA – Caleb Shudak 28-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 55 yards, 4:41. Time remaining – 11:03. Score – Kentucky 7-3
KY – Ruffolo 21-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 72 yards, 8:15. Time remaining – 2:48. Score – Kentucky 10-3
KY – Ruffolo 27-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 22 yards, 1:31. Time remaining – 0:38. Score – Kentucky 13-3
Third quarter
IA – Arland Bruce 20-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 6 plays, 50 yards, 2:46. Time remaining – 3:21. Score – Kentucky 13-10
Fourth quarter
IA – Sam LaPorta 36-yard pass from Spencer Petras (Shudak kick). Drive – 9 plays, 92 yards, 3:15. Time remaining – 10:54. Score – Iowa 17-13
KY – Chris Rodriguez 6-yard run (Ruffolo kick). Drive – 8 plays, 80 yards, 1:43. Time remaining – 1:48. Score – Kentucky 20-17
A – 50,769
;IA;KY
First downs;20;24
Rushes-yards;30-173;47-121
Passing yards;211;233
Comp-Att-Int;19-30-3;17-28-1
Total yards;384;354
Return yards;0;3
Punts-avg.;4-50.0;4-45.5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-35;3-20
Possession time;22:06;37:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Gavin Williams 16-98, Leshon Williams 10-42, Arland Bruce 2-21, Ivory Kelly-Martin 1-12, Spencer Petras 1-0; Kentucky, Chris Rodriguez 20-107, JuTahn McClain 10-28, Team 2-(-3), Will Levis 15-(-11)
Passing – Iowa, Petras 19-30-3-211-1; Kentucky, Levis 17-28-1-233-1
Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 7-122, Bruce 4-24, Kelly-Martin 2-17, Williams 2-14, Luke Lachey 1-15, Jackson Ritter 1-4, Monte Pottebaum 1-3; Kentucky, Wan’Dale Robinson 10-170, Demarcus Harris 2-28, Justin Rigg 2-11, Izayah Cummings 1-13, Brenden Bates 1-6, Rodriguez 1-5
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 4-10-14, Seth Benson 5-5-10, Zach VanValkenburg 4-4-8, Jermari Harris 3-3-6, Noah Shannon 2-3-5; Kentucky, Jordan Wright 4-6-10, Tyrell Ajian 5-3-8, Yusuf Corker 3-5-8, D’Eryk Jackson 3-4-7, DeAndre Square 1-5-6
THE SEASON
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Oct. 1;Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Oct. 9;Iowa 23, Penn State 20
Oct. 16;Purdue 24, Iowa 7
Oct. 30;Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Nov. 6;Iowa 17, Northwestern 12
Nov. 13;Iowa 27, Minnesota 22
Nov. 20;Iowa 33, Illinois 23
Nov. 26;Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Dec. 4;Michigan 42, Iowa 3
Jan. 1;Kentucky 20, Iowa 17