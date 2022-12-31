 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Kentucky statistics

Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

Iowa 0 21 0 0 – 21

Kentucky 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Second quarter

IA – Luke Lachey 15-yard pass from Joe Labas. Drew Stevens kick. Drive – 2 plays, 43 yards, 0:54. Time remaining – 12:08. Score – Iowa 7-0

IA – Xavier Nwankpa 52-yard interception return. Stevens kick. Time remaining – 11:57. Score – Iowa 14-0

IA – Cooper DeJean 14-yard interception return. Stevens kick. Time remaining – 1:36. Score – Iowa 21-0

A – 42,312

TEAM STATISTICS

IA KY

First downs 10 10

Rushes-yards 24-67 32-68

Passing yards 139 117

Comp-Att-Int 14-24-0 22-37-2

Total yards 206 185

Return yards 66 0

Punts-avg. 8-48.2 10-40.9

Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-0

Penalties-yards 2-10 3-35

Possession time 25:43 34:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Iowa, Jaziun Patterson 4-23, Kaleb Johnson 9-17, Joe Labas 4-11, Sam LaPorta 2-6, Nico Ragaini 1-5, Leshon Williams 3-6 , Diante Vines 1-2; Kentucky, JuTahn McClain 10-40, Destin Wade 16-29, La’Vell Wright 1-6, Tayvion Robinson 1-5, Dane Key 1-(-2), Barion Brown 2-(-4), Team 1-(-6)

Passing – Iowa, Labas 14-24-0-139-1; Kentucky, Wade 16-30-2-98-0, Deuce Hogan 6-7-0-19-0

Receiving – Iowa, LaPorta 5-56, Luke Lachey 3-36, Diante Vines 2-23, Ragaini 2-21, Williams 1-2, Patterson 1-1, Johnson 1-0; Kentucky, Key 6-47, Robinson 5-27, Brown 5-24, McClain 3-7, Wright 2-6, Jordan Dingle 1-6

Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 8-2-10, Xavier Nwankpa 7-1-8, Seth Benson 6-1-7, Cooper DeJean 6-1-7, Logan Lee 4-2-6; Kentucky, Trevin Wallace 5-1-6, Jordan Wright 3-1-4, D’Eryk Jackson 2-2-4, Zion Childress 3-0-3, Keidron Smith 3-0-3, J.J. Weaver 3-0-3

The season

Sept. 3 Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10 Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17 Iowa 23, Nevada 0

Sept. 24 Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8 Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Oct. 22 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29 Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Nov. 5 Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Nov. 12 Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Nov. 19 Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Nov. 25 Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

Dec. 31 Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

