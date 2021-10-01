Hawkeye football: Iowa-Maryland statistics

STATISTICS
Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Iowa;3;31;10;7;--;51
Maryland;7;0;7;0;--;14
First quarter
IA – Caleb Shudak 41-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 27 yards, 2:00. Time remaining – 7:16. Score – Iowa 3-0
MD – Chigoziem Okonkwo 9-yard pass from Taulia Tagovailoa (Joseph Petrino kick). Drive – 8 plays, 69 yards, 3:32: Time remaining – 3:37. Score – Maryland 7-3
Second quarter
IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:34. Time remaining – 14:57. Score – Iowa 10-7
IA – Arland Bruce 8-yard pass from Petras (Shudak kick). Drive – 2 plays, 10 yards, 0:43. Time remaining – 14:03. Score – Iowa 17-7
IA – Petras 1-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 6 plays, 26 yards, 2:57. Time remaining – 10:53. Score – Iowa 24-7
IA – Monte Pottebaum 2-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 7 plays, 45 yards, 4:37. Time remaining – 5:46. Score – Iowa 31-7
IA – Shudak 38-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 46 yards, 3:50. Time remaining – 0:29. Score – Iowa 34-7
Third quarter
IA – Tyler Goodson 67-yard pass from Petras (Shudak kick). Drive – 4 plays, 65 yards, 2:11. Time remaining – 12:49. Score – Iowa 41-7
IA – Shudak 32-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 29 yards, 2:34. Time remaining – 8:35. Score – Iowa 44-7
MD – Rakim Jarrett 7-yard pass from Tagovailoa (Petrino kick). Drive – 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:34. Time remaining – 6:01. Score – Iowa 44-14
Fourth quarter
IA – Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7-yard pass from Petras (Shudak kick). Drive – 11 plays, 82 yards, 6:39. Time remaining – 14:18. Score – Iowa 51-14
A – 51,802
;IA;MD
First downs;25;14
Rushes-yards;42-145;17-97
Passing yards;283;174
Comp-Att-Int;23-38-0;21-37-6
Total yards;428;271
Return yards;6;0
Punts-avg.;4-43.3;5-42.8
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;9-63;10-86
Possession time;39:10;20:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Tyler Goodson 19-66, Ivory Kelly-Martin 8-62, Monte Pottebaum 3-15, Leshon Williams 7-14, Gavin Williams 1-3, Spencer Petras 4-(-15); Maryland, Taulia Tagovailoa 4-24, Colby McDonald 5-23, Isaiah Jacobs 4-22, Tayon Fleet-Davis 3-20, Peny Boone 1-8
Passing – Iowa, Petras 21-30-0-259-0, Alex Padilla 1-7-0-22-0, Deuce Hogan 1-1-0-2-0; Maryland, Tagovailoa 16-29-5-157-2, Reece Udinski 5-8-1-17-0
Receiving – Iowa, Arland Bruce 6-43, Sam LaPorta 5-49, Charlie Jones 3-44, Goodson 2-85, Nico Ragaini 2-19, Kelly-Martin 2-12, Josiah Miamen 1-22, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 1-7, Max Cooper 1-2; Maryland, Dontay Demus 4-61, Rakim Jarrett 4-11, Chigoziem Okonkwo 3-23, Corey Dyches 2-45, Jeshaun Jones 2-17, Fleet-Davis 2-12, Boone 1-2, McDonald 1-2, Brian Cobbs 1-1, Jacobs 1-1
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Riley Moss 5-0-5, Jestin Jacobs 2-2-4, Kaevon Merriweather 4-0-4, Terry Roberts 3-0-3, Jermari Harris 3-0-3; Maryland, Jordan Mosley 4-2-6, Ruben Hyppolite 5-0-5, Greg Rose 2-3-5, Ami Finau 5-0-5, Nick Cross 2-2-4
THE SEASON
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14