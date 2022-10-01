 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Michigan statistics

  Updated
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

 FILE PHOTO

Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Michigan;7;6;7;7;--;27

Iowa;0;0;0;14;--;14

First quarter

M – Ronnie Bell 16-yard run (Jake Moody kick). Drive – 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:07. Time remaining – 9:53. Score – Michigan 7-0

Second quarter

M – Moody 44-yard FG. Drive – 13 plays, 54 yards, 7:00. Time remaining – 8:28. Score—Michigan 10-0

M – Moody 35-yard FG. Drive – 13 plays, 61 yards, 3:20. Time remaining – 0:09. Score – Michigan 13-0

Third quarter

M – Donovan Edwards 12-yard pass from J.J. McCarthy (Moody kick). Drive – 11 plays, 67 yards, 5:32. Time remaining – 7:51. Score – Michigan 20-0

Fourth quarter

IA – Kaleb Johnson 2-yard run (Drew Stevens kick). Drive – 7 plays, 44 yards, 2:37. Time remaining – 14:56. Score – Michigan 20-7

M – Blake Corum 20-yard run (Moody kick). Drive – 3 plays, 28 yards, 1:11. Time remaining – 1:19. Score – Michigan 27-7

IA – Luke Lachey 5-yard pass from Spencer Petras (Stevens kick). Drive – 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:11. Time remaining – 0:08. Score – Michigan 27-14

A – 69,250

TEAM STATISTICS

;M;IA

First downs;24;16

Rushes-yards;42-172;24-35

Passing yards;155;246

Comp-Att-Int;18-24-0;21-31-0

Total yards;327;281

Return yards;0;0

Punts-avg.;4-43.0;5-48.2

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-50;5-59

Possession time;33:44;26:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Michigan, Blake Corum 29-133, Donovan Edwards 5-29, Ronnie Bell 2-26, Team 1-(-2) J.J. McCarthy 5-(-14); Iowa, Leshon Williams 8-34, Kaleb Johnson 12-32, Spencer Petras 4-(-31)

Passing – Michigan, McCarthy 18-24-0-155-1; Iowa, Petras 21-31-0-246-1

Receiving – Michigan, Luke Schoonmaker 4-45, Roman Wilson 4-28, Edwards 4-21, Bell 2-16, Corum 2-9, Andrel Anthony 1-29, Cornelius Johnson 1-7; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-24, Luke Lachey 4-84, Nico Ragaini 4-55, Brody Brecht 2-38, Arland Bruce IV 2-7, Monte Pottebaum 1-17, Alec Wick 1-17, L. Williams 1-8, Gavin Williams 1-(-4)

Tackle leaders – Michigan, Junior Colson 3-4-7, Michael Barrett 3-2-5, Rod Moore 4-0-4, Mason Graham 3-1-4, Mike Sainristil 1-3-4; Iowa, Seth Benson 6-8-14, Jack Campbell 3-8-11, Cooper DeJean 5-2-7, Jay Higgins 4-3-7, Kaevon Merriweather 5-1-6

The season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0

Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8;at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22;at Ohio State, TBA

Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2 or 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.

