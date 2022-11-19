Hawkeye football: Iowa-Minnesota statistics

Iowa 13, Minnesota 10
Iowa;10;0;0;3;--;13
Minnesota;0;7;3;0;--;10
First quarter
IA – Drew Stevens 38-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 59 yards, 2:06. Time remaining – 9:01. Score – Iowa 3-0
IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run. Stevens kick. Drive – 12 plays, 66 yards, 6:19. Time remaining – 0:42. Score – Iowa 10-0
Second quarter
MINN – Mohamed Ibrahim 5-yard run. Matthew Trickett kick. Drive – 9 plays, 72 yards, 5:13. Time remaining – 10:24. Score – Iowa 10-7
Third quarter
MINN – Trickett 27-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 76 yards, 3:24. Time remaining – 8:20. Score – Tied 10-10
Fourth quarter
IA – Stevens 21-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 42 yards, 1:38. Time remaining – 0:28. Score – Iowa 13-10
A – 45,816
TEAM STATISTICS
;IA;MINN
First downs;13;17
Rushes-yards;28-59;50-312
Passing yards;211;87
Comp-Att-Int;15-24-0;7-15-1
Total yards;280;399
Return yards;30;0
Punts-avg.;5-42.4;3-39.7
Fumbles-lost;3-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;0-0;0-0
Possession time;24:47;35:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 8-43, Leshon Williams 11-38, Gavin Williams 2-8, Spencer Petras 5-(-14), Team 2-(-16); Minnesota, Mohamed Ibrahim 39-263, Athan Kaliakmanis 4-32, Trey Potts 5-13, Bryce Williams 1-3, Cole Kramer 1-1
Passing – Iowa, Petras 15-24-0-221-0; Minnesota, 7-15-1-87-0
Receiving – Iowa, Luke Lachey 5-77, Sam LaPorta 4-95, Brody Brecht 2-21, Arland Bruce IV 1-7, Addison Ostrenga 1-6, Gavin Williams 1-5; Minnesota, Daniel Jackson 2-43, Lemeke Brockington 2-25, Brevyn Spann-Ford 2-12, Ibrahim 1-7
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 6-4-10, Cooper DeJean 7-0-7, Quinn Schulte 4-3-7, Seth Benson 3-4-7, John Waggoner 4-2-6; Minnesota, Tyler Nubin 6-2-8, Cody Lindenberg 6-2-8, Justin Walley 4-2-6, Jordan Howden 3-3-6, Thomas Rush 3-2-5
The season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0
Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
Nov. 5;Iowa 24, Purdue 3
Nov. 12;Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10
Nov. 19;Iowa 13, Minnesota 10
Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.