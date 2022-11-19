 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story

Hawkeye football: Iowa-Minnesota statistics

  • 0
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

 FILE PHOTO

Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Iowa;10;0;0;3;--;13

Minnesota;0;7;3;0;--;10

First quarter

IA – Drew Stevens 38-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 59 yards, 2:06. Time remaining – 9:01. Score – Iowa 3-0

IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run. Stevens kick. Drive – 12 plays, 66 yards, 6:19. Time remaining – 0:42. Score – Iowa 10-0

Second quarter

MINN – Mohamed Ibrahim 5-yard run. Matthew Trickett kick. Drive – 9 plays, 72 yards, 5:13. Time remaining – 10:24. Score – Iowa 10-7

Third quarter

MINN – Trickett 27-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 76 yards, 3:24. Time remaining – 8:20. Score – Tied 10-10

People are also reading…

Fourth quarter

IA – Stevens 21-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 42 yards, 1:38. Time remaining – 0:28. Score – Iowa 13-10

A – 45,816

TEAM STATISTICS

;IA;MINN

First downs;13;17

Rushes-yards;28-59;50-312

Passing yards;211;87

Comp-Att-Int;15-24-0;7-15-1

Total yards;280;399

Return yards;30;0

Punts-avg.;5-42.4;3-39.7

Fumbles-lost;3-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;0-0;0-0

Possession time;24:47;35:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 8-43, Leshon Williams 11-38, Gavin Williams 2-8, Spencer Petras 5-(-14), Team 2-(-16); Minnesota, Mohamed Ibrahim 39-263, Athan Kaliakmanis 4-32, Trey Potts 5-13, Bryce Williams 1-3, Cole Kramer 1-1

Passing – Iowa, Petras 15-24-0-221-0; Minnesota, 7-15-1-87-0

Receiving – Iowa, Luke Lachey 5-77, Sam LaPorta 4-95, Brody Brecht 2-21, Arland Bruce IV 1-7, Addison Ostrenga 1-6, Gavin Williams 1-5; Minnesota, Daniel Jackson 2-43, Lemeke Brockington 2-25, Brevyn Spann-Ford 2-12, Ibrahim 1-7

Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 6-4-10, Cooper DeJean 7-0-7, Quinn Schulte 4-3-7, Seth Benson 3-4-7, John Waggoner 4-2-6; Minnesota, Tyler Nubin 6-2-8, Cody Lindenberg 6-2-8, Justin Walley 4-2-6, Jordan Howden 3-3-6, Thomas Rush 3-2-5

The season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0

Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Nov. 5;Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Nov. 12;Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Nov. 19;Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeyes land Florida receiver

Hawkeyes land Florida receiver

Iowa addressed an area of need when Florida wide receiver Jarriett Buie Jr. became the 20th player to commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 recruiting class.

Cy-Hawk Series extended

Cy-Hawk Series extended

Football teams from Iowa and Iowa State will continue to meet on the football field through at least 2027.

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News