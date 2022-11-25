 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Nebraska statistics

Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

Nebraska;10;7;7;0;--;24

Iowa;0;0;7;10;--;17

First quarter

NEB – Trey Palmer 87-yard pass from Casey Thompson. Timmy Bleekrode kick. Drive – 1 play, 87 yards, 0:12. Time remaining – 8:45. Score -- Nebraska 7-0

NEB – Bleekrode 21-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 28 yards, 2:54. Time remaining – 3:24. Score – Nebraska 10-0

Second quarter

NEB – Palmer 18-yard pass from Thompson. Bleekrode kick. Drive – 3 plays, 39 yards, 0:51. Time remaining – 10:51. Score – Nebraska 17-0

Third quarter

NEB – Marcus Washington 14-yard pass from Thompson. Bleekrode kick. Drive --- 3 plays, 18 yards, 1:17. Time remaining – 12:15. Score – Nebraska 24-0

IA – Kaleb Johnson 44-yard run. Drew Stevens kick. Drive – 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:43. Time remaining – 8:32. Score – Nebraska 24-7

Fourth quarter

IA – Luke Lachey 14-yard pass from Alex Padilla. Stevens kick. Drive – 9 plays, 90 yards, 2:45. Time remaining – 6:49. Score – Nebraska 24-14

IA – Stevens 45-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 0 yards, 0:22. Time remaining – 5:41. Score – Nebraska 24-17

A – 69,250

TEAM STATISTICS

;NEB;IA

First downs;17;18

Rushes-yards;35-51;33-124

Passing yards;278;150

Comp-Att-Int;20-30-0;17-39-1

Total yards;329;274

Return yards;14;0

Punts-avg.;6-39.0;5-42.8

Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-3

Penalties-yards;6-40;7-65

Possession time;31:15;28:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Nebraska, Rahmir Johnson 12-52, Trey Palmer 1-7, Anthony Grant 14-6, Gabe Ervin 2-2, Team 1-(-1), Casey Thompson 5-(-15); Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 16-109, Leshon Williams 9-43, Gavin Williams 1-5, Arland Bruce IV 1-0, Spencer Petras 1-(-8), Alex Padilla 5-(-25)

Passing – Nebraska, Thompson 20-30-0278-3; Iowa, Padilla 16-33-1-141-1, Petras 1-6-0-9-0

Receiving – Nebraska, Palmer 9-165, Marcus Washington 3-52, Alante Brown 2-17, Grant 2-13, Chancellor Brewington 1-10, Ervin 1-8, Oliver Martin 1-7, Nate Boerkircher 1-6; Iowa, Luke Lachey 7-89, Nico Ragaini 7-60, Bruce 103, G. Williams 1-2, Nick DeJong 1-(-4)

Tackle leaders – Nebraska, Isaac Gifford 3-5-8, Eteva Mauga-Clements 6-1-7, Ernest Hausmann 6-0-6, Myles Farmer 3-2-5, Caleb Tannor 3-1-4; Iowa, Seth Benson 5-3-8, Jack Campbell 5-3-8, Logan Lee 2-5-7, Jamison Heinz 5-1-6, Noah Shannon 4-2-6, Quinn Schulte 3-3-6

The season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0

Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Nov. 5;Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Nov. 12;Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Nov. 19;Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Nov. 25;Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

