Hawkeye football: Iowa-Nebraska statistics

Nebraska 24, Iowa 17
Nebraska;10;7;7;0;--;24
Iowa;0;0;7;10;--;17
First quarter
NEB – Trey Palmer 87-yard pass from Casey Thompson. Timmy Bleekrode kick. Drive – 1 play, 87 yards, 0:12. Time remaining – 8:45. Score -- Nebraska 7-0
NEB – Bleekrode 21-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 28 yards, 2:54. Time remaining – 3:24. Score – Nebraska 10-0
Second quarter
NEB – Palmer 18-yard pass from Thompson. Bleekrode kick. Drive – 3 plays, 39 yards, 0:51. Time remaining – 10:51. Score – Nebraska 17-0
Third quarter
NEB – Marcus Washington 14-yard pass from Thompson. Bleekrode kick. Drive --- 3 plays, 18 yards, 1:17. Time remaining – 12:15. Score – Nebraska 24-0
People are also reading…
IA – Kaleb Johnson 44-yard run. Drew Stevens kick. Drive – 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:43. Time remaining – 8:32. Score – Nebraska 24-7
Fourth quarter
IA – Luke Lachey 14-yard pass from Alex Padilla. Stevens kick. Drive – 9 plays, 90 yards, 2:45. Time remaining – 6:49. Score – Nebraska 24-14
IA – Stevens 45-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 0 yards, 0:22. Time remaining – 5:41. Score – Nebraska 24-17
A – 69,250
TEAM STATISTICS
;NEB;IA
First downs;17;18
Rushes-yards;35-51;33-124
Passing yards;278;150
Comp-Att-Int;20-30-0;17-39-1
Total yards;329;274
Return yards;14;0
Punts-avg.;6-39.0;5-42.8
Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-3
Penalties-yards;6-40;7-65
Possession time;31:15;28:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Nebraska, Rahmir Johnson 12-52, Trey Palmer 1-7, Anthony Grant 14-6, Gabe Ervin 2-2, Team 1-(-1), Casey Thompson 5-(-15); Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 16-109, Leshon Williams 9-43, Gavin Williams 1-5, Arland Bruce IV 1-0, Spencer Petras 1-(-8), Alex Padilla 5-(-25)
Passing – Nebraska, Thompson 20-30-0278-3; Iowa, Padilla 16-33-1-141-1, Petras 1-6-0-9-0
Receiving – Nebraska, Palmer 9-165, Marcus Washington 3-52, Alante Brown 2-17, Grant 2-13, Chancellor Brewington 1-10, Ervin 1-8, Oliver Martin 1-7, Nate Boerkircher 1-6; Iowa, Luke Lachey 7-89, Nico Ragaini 7-60, Bruce 103, G. Williams 1-2, Nick DeJong 1-(-4)
Tackle leaders – Nebraska, Isaac Gifford 3-5-8, Eteva Mauga-Clements 6-1-7, Ernest Hausmann 6-0-6, Myles Farmer 3-2-5, Caleb Tannor 3-1-4; Iowa, Seth Benson 5-3-8, Jack Campbell 5-3-8, Logan Lee 2-5-7, Jamison Heinz 5-1-6, Noah Shannon 4-2-6, Quinn Schulte 3-3-6
The season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0
Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
Nov. 5;Iowa 24, Purdue 3
Nov. 12;Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10
Nov. 19;Iowa 13, Minnesota 10
Nov. 25;Nebraska 24, Iowa 17