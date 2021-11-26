Hawkeye football: Iowa-Nebraska statistics

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Iowa;0;6;3;19;--;28
Nebraska;7;7;7;0;--;21
First quarter
NEB – Logan Smothers 2-yard run (Chase Contreraz kick). Drive – 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:42. Time remaining – 9:18. Score – Nebraska 7-0
Second quarter
IA – Caleb Shudak 51-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 27 yards, 2:57. Time remaining – 10:39. Score – Nebraska 7-3
NEB – Jaquez Yant 1-yard run (Contreraz kick). Drive – 13 plays, 74 yards, 6:19. Time remaining – 4:20. Score – Nebraska 14-3
IA – Shudak 48-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 45 yards, 3:41. Time remaining – 0:39. Score – Nebraska 14-6
Third quarter
NEB – Smothers 1-yard run (Contreraz kick). Drive – 9 plays, 94 yards, 4:18. Time remaining – 5:54. Score – Nebraska 21-6
IA – Shudak 36-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 57 yards, 5:27. Time remaining – 0:27. Score – Nebraska 21-9
Fourth quarter
IA – Kyler Fisher 14-yard blocked punt return (Shudak kick(. Time remaining – 14:16. Score – Nebraska 21-16
IA – Safety. Smothers flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone. Time remaining – 9:56. Score – Nebraska 21-18
IA – Shudak 44-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 36 yards, 2:28. Time remaining – 7:21. Score – Tied 21-21
IA – Spencer Petras 2-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 6 plays, 76 yards, 3:00. Time remaining – 2:58. Score – Iowa 28-21
A – 86,541
;IA;NEB
First downs;19;18
Rushes-yards;37-186;43-129
Passing yards;178;198
Comp-Att-Int;13-27-0;16-22-1
Total yards;364;327
Return yards;0;0
Punts-avg.;2-44.0;4-30.5
Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;4-25;5-50
Possession time;31:53;28:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Tyler Goodson 23-156, Monte Pottebaum 2-29, Gavin Williams 6-10, Spencer Petras 2-6, Team 1-(-1), Keagan Johnson 1-(-4), Alex Padilla 2-(-10); Nebraska, Logan Smothers 24-64, Jaquez Yant 13-44, Brody Belt 2-14, Marvin Scott 2-7, Omar Manning 1-1, Samori Toure 1-(-1)
Passing – Iowa, Petas 7-13-0-102-0, Padilla 6-14-0-76-0; Nebraska, Smothers 16-22-1-198-0
Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 3-61, Charlie Jones 3-31, Williams 2-16, Luke Lachey 1-27, Nico Ragaini 1-24, Johnson 1-11, Arland Bruce 1-6, Goodson 1-2; Nebraska, Toure 6-67, Austin Allen 2-55, Belt 2-10, Levi Falck 2-8, Manning 1-40, Zavier Betts 1-7, Travis Vokolek 1-6, Yant 1-5
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 2-14-16, Seth Benson 2-8-10, Jack Koerner 6-1-7, Lukas Van Ness 5-1-6, Zach VanValkenburg 3-2-5; Nebraska, Nick Heinrich 2-6-8, Luke Reimer 6-1-7, Marquel Dismuke 4-3-7, Ben Stille 4-2-6, Garrett Nelson 2-4-6
THE SEASON
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Oct. 1;Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Oct. 9;Iowa 23, Penn State 20
Oct. 16;Purdue 24, Iowa 7
Oct. 30;Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Nov. 6;Iowa 17, Northwestern 12
Nov. 13;Iowa 27, Minnesota 22
Nov. 20;Iowa 33, Illinois 23