Hawkeye football: Iowa-Nebraska statistics

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Iowa;14;10;0;3;--;27
Nebraska;3;7;14;0;--;24
First quarter
Iowa – Ihmir Smith-Marsette 45-yard run. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 2 plays, 56 yards, 0:35. Time remaining – 11:04. Key plays – Tyler Goodson with an 11-yard carry to move the ball into the Nebraska territory before Smith-Marsette scores on a reverse. Score – Iowa 7-0
Nebraska – Matt Waldoch 41-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 13 yards, 2:59. Time remaining – 4:03. Key plays – A 27-yard punt by Michael Sleep-Dalton opened the Nebraska drive at the Iowa 37-yard line; Adrian Martinez 20-yard pass to Kade Warner on third-and-16 to the Iowa 23. Score – Iowa 7-3
Iowa – Goodson 55-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 2 plays, 63 yards, 0:50. Time remaining – 3:08. Key play – Following an 8-yard pass to Sam LaPorta by Nate Stanley, Goodson scores on an inside zone play. Score – Iowa 14-3
Second quarter
Iowa – Duncan 49-yard FG. Drive – 13 plays, 41 yards, 5:29. Time remaining – 11:37. Key plays – Goodson 21-yard run followed by 10-yard Stanley-to-Nico Ragaini pass moves the ball to the Nebraska 30; Stanley 4-yard gain on a third-and-3 sneak to the 19. Score – Iowa 17-3
Nebraska – Cam Taylor-Britt 38-yard interception return. Waldoch kick. Time remaining – 8:54. Key play – Taylor-Britt intercepts a Stanley pass tipped by JoJo Dmann. Score – Iowa 17-10.
Iowa – Ihmir Smith-Marsette 95-yard kickoff return. Duncan kick. Time remaining – 8:41. Key play – Smith-Marsette found room to run around the left end. Score – Iowa 24-10
Third quarter
Nebraska – JD Spielman 39-yard pass from Luke McCaffrey. Waldoch kick. Drive – 5 plays, 59 yards, 1:36. Time remaining – 8:24. Key plays – Dedrick Mills 2 carries, 15 yards, including a 9-yard carry on third-and-4 to the Iowa 44-yard line. Score – Iowa 24-17
Nebraska – Wyatt Mazour 9-yard run. Waldoch kick. Drive – 13 plays, 60 yards, 5:54. Time remaining – 0:32. Key plays – Martinez 11-yard pass to Kade Warner on fourth-and-6 to the Iowa 18-yard line; Dedrick Mills 8 carries, 34 yards. Score – Tied 24-24
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Duncan 48-yard FG. Drive – 6 plays, 44 yards, 0:31. Time remaining – 0:01. Key plays – Stanley consecutive 22-yard passes to Smith-Marsette, LaPorta to the Nebraska 30-yard line. Score – Iowa 27-24
A – 89,039
;IA;NEB
First downs;13;18
Rushes-yards;31-225;56-184
Passing yards;99;100
Comp-Att-Int;11-25-1;12-23-1
Total yards;324;284
Return yards;20;38
Punts-avg.;8-39.8;10-38.8
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-49;3-25
Possession time;26:09;33:51
Individual statistics
Rushing – Iowa, Tyler Goodson 13-116, Mekhi Sargent 8-55, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-45, Nate Stanley 4-14, Toren Young 3-6, Team 1-(-2), Tyrone Tracy 1-(-9); Nebraska, Dedrick Mills 24-94, Adrian Martinez 21-44, Wyatt Mazour 7-28, Wan’Dale Robinson 3-14, Luke McCaffrey 1-4
Passing – Iowa, Stanley 11-24-1-99-0, Team 0-1-0-0-0; Nebraska, Martinez 10-18-1-50-0, Noah Vedral 1-3-0-11-0, McCaffrey 1-1-0-39-1, JD Spielman 0-1-0-0-0
Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 3-37, Nico Ragaini 3-13, Tracy 2-20, Smith-Marsette 1-22, Shaun Beyer 1-9, Sargent 1-(-1); Nebraska, Mills 4-34, Spielman 3-34, Jack Stoll 3-1, Kade Warner 2-31
Tackle leaders – Iowa, A.J. Epenesa 9-5-14, Jack Koerner 5-6-11, Kristian Welch 4-6-10, Geno Stone 3-5-8, Chauncey Golston 3-2-5, Djimon Colbert 2-3-5, Matt Hankins 2-3-5; Nebraska, Darrion Daniels 4-2-6, Marquel Dismuke 1-5-6, Mohamed Barry 0-6-6, Collin Miller 3-2-5, JoJo Domann 3-1-4, Cam Taylor-Britt 3-1-4, Will Honas 3-1-4