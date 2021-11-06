 Skip to main content
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Northwestern statistics
topical alert

Hawkeyes logo

Iowa 17, Northwestern 12

Iowa;7;7;3;0;--;17

Northwestern;0;3;3;6;--;12

First quarter

IA – Tyler Goodson 13-yard run (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 6 plays, 58 yards, 1:54. Time remaining – 0:22. Score – Iowa 7-0

Second quarter

IA – Arland Bruce 10-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 9 plays, 83 yards, 3:18. Time remaining – 10:41. Score – Iowa 14-0

NW – Charlie Kuhbander 22-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:25. Time remaining – 2:11. Score – Iowa 14-3

Third quarter

IA – Shudak 25-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 48 yards, 3:57. Time remaining – 7:05. Score – Iowa 17-3

NW – Kuhbander 30-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 85 yards, 5:07. Time remaining – 1:58. Score – Iowa 17-6

Fourth quarter

NW – Evan Hull 31-yard pass from Andrew Marty. Malik Washington pass failed. Drive – 8 plays, 85 yards, 1:59. Time remaining – 2:21. Score – Iowa 17-12

;IA;NW

First downs;19;20

Rushes-yards;38-185;31-93

Passing yards;176;270

Comp-Att-Int;20-32-0;25-44-3

Total yards;361;363

Return yards;0;0

Punts-avg.;9-36.3;7-34.6

Fumbles-lost;0-0;-0-0

Penalties-yards;3-30;8-65

Possession time;31:05;20:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Iowa, Tyler Goodson 21-141, Gavin Williams 10-41, Arland Bruce IV 1-10, Charlie Jones 1-6, Alex Padilla 2-(-8); Northwestern, Evan Hull 11-41, Stephon Robinson 3-37, Andrew Marty 13-14, Andrew Clair 2-8, Malik Washington 1-1, Ray Niro 1-(-8)

Passing – Iowa, Padilla 18-28-0-172-0, Spencer Petras 2-4-0-4-0; Northwestern, Marty 25-44-3-270-1

Receiving – Iowa, Keagan Johnson 5-68, Bruce 3-30, Goodson 3-25, Sam LaPorta 3-15, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2-17, Nico Ragaini 2-5, Jones 1-12, Williams 1-4; Northwestern, Hull 6-89, Washington 6-75, Robinson 5-64, Marshall Lang 3-17, Clair 2-8, Jacob Gill 1-7

Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Koerner 8-0-8, Seth Benson 5-3-8, Jack Campbell 6-1-7, Matt Hankins 5-0-5, Jermari Harris 3-2-5, Noah Shanon 5-0-5 ; Northwestern, Chris Bergin 9-1-10, Brandon Joseph 8-1-9, Bryce Gallagher 9-0-9, Rod Heard 4—0-4, Peter McIntyre 4-0-4

THE SEASON

Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7

Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Oct. 1;Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Oct. 9;Iowa 23, Penn State 20

Oct. 16;Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Oct. 30;Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Nov. 6;Iowa 17, Northwestern 12

Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA

Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.

