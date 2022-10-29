 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Northwestern statistics

080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Northwestern;0;0;7;6;--;13

Iowa;10;10;3;10;--;33

First quarter

IA – Drew Stevens 29-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 63 yards, 4:59. Time remaining – 10:01. Score – Iowa 3-0

IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run Drew Stevens kick. Drive – 13 plays, 59 yards, 6:40. Time remaining – 0:31. Score – Iowa 10-0

Second quarter

IA – Stevens 24-yard FG. Drive – 15 plays, 85 yards, 6:43. Time remaining – 2:45. Score – Iowa 13-0

IA – Luke Lachey 6-yard pass from Petras. Stevens kick. Drive – 6 plays, 50 yards, 1:07 Time remaining – 0:22. Score – Iowa 20-0

Third quarter

NW – Duke Olges 1-yard pass from Brendan Sullivan. Adam Stage kick. Drive – 8 plays, 34 yards, 3:24. Time remaining – 6:17. Score – Iowa 20-7

IA – Stevens 54-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 39 yards, 4:57. Time remaining – 1:20. Score – Iowa 23-7

Fourth quarter

IA – Stevens 25-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 64 yards, 4:$9. Time remaining – 10:11. Score – 26-7

IA – Arland Bruce 23-yard run. Stevens kick. Drive – 3 plays, 36 yards, 1:30. Time remaining – 5:13. Score – Iowa 33-7

NW – Raymond Niro 7-yard pass from Sullivan. No extra-point try. Drive – 15 plays, 75 yards, 5:13. Time remaining – 0.00. Score – Iowa 33-13

A – 69,250

TEAM STATISTICS

;NW;IA

First downs;16;25

Rushes-yards;37-18;36-173

Passing yards;159;220

Comp-Att-Int;23-30-1;21-30-0

Total yards;177;393

Return yards;0;0

Punts-avg.;6-43.2;1-12.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-40;2-18

Possession time;28:16;31:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Northwestern, Evan Hull 11-32, Anthony Tyus 6-15, Andrew Clair 3-9, Cam Porter 2-4, Malik Washington 1-0, Brendan Sullivan 14-(-42); Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 14-88, Leshon Williams 11-43, Arland Bruce IV 3-27, Nico Ragaini 1-12, Brody Brecht 1-4, Spencer Petras 5-1, Gavin Williams 1-(-2)

Passing – Northwestern, Sulivan 23-30-1-159-2; Iowa, Petras 21-30-0-220-1

Receiving – Northwestern, Bryce Kirtz 5-35, Hull 5-25, Washington 3-22, Genson Hooper Price 2-15, Duke Olges 2-15, Clair 2-5, Marshall Lang 1-17, Tyus 1-12, Raymond Niro 1-7, Donny Navarro 1-6; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-53, Ragaini 4-66, L. Williams 3-19, Brecht 3-18, Diante Vines 2-22, Bruce 2-19, Monte Pottebaum 1-17, Luke Lachey 1-6

Tackle leaders – Northwestern, Bryce Gallagher 7-2-9, Xander Mueller 6-3-9, Jeremiah Lewis 5-3-8, Rod Heard 6-0-6, A.J. Hampton Jr. 5-1-6; Iowa, Jay Higgins 7-5-12, Jack Campbell 2-7-9, Seth Benson 4-2-6, Joe Evans 3-2-5, Riley Moss 3-2-5

The season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0

Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.

