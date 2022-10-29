Hawkeye football: Iowa-Northwestern statistics

Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
Northwestern;0;0;7;6;--;13
Iowa;10;10;3;10;--;33
First quarter
IA – Drew Stevens 29-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 63 yards, 4:59. Time remaining – 10:01. Score – Iowa 3-0
IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run Drew Stevens kick. Drive – 13 plays, 59 yards, 6:40. Time remaining – 0:31. Score – Iowa 10-0
Second quarter
IA – Stevens 24-yard FG. Drive – 15 plays, 85 yards, 6:43. Time remaining – 2:45. Score – Iowa 13-0
IA – Luke Lachey 6-yard pass from Petras. Stevens kick. Drive – 6 plays, 50 yards, 1:07 Time remaining – 0:22. Score – Iowa 20-0
Third quarter
NW – Duke Olges 1-yard pass from Brendan Sullivan. Adam Stage kick. Drive – 8 plays, 34 yards, 3:24. Time remaining – 6:17. Score – Iowa 20-7
IA – Stevens 54-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 39 yards, 4:57. Time remaining – 1:20. Score – Iowa 23-7
Fourth quarter
IA – Stevens 25-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 64 yards, 4:$9. Time remaining – 10:11. Score – 26-7
IA – Arland Bruce 23-yard run. Stevens kick. Drive – 3 plays, 36 yards, 1:30. Time remaining – 5:13. Score – Iowa 33-7
NW – Raymond Niro 7-yard pass from Sullivan. No extra-point try. Drive – 15 plays, 75 yards, 5:13. Time remaining – 0.00. Score – Iowa 33-13
A – 69,250
TEAM STATISTICS
;NW;IA
First downs;16;25
Rushes-yards;37-18;36-173
Passing yards;159;220
Comp-Att-Int;23-30-1;21-30-0
Total yards;177;393
Return yards;0;0
Punts-avg.;6-43.2;1-12.0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-40;2-18
Possession time;28:16;31:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Northwestern, Evan Hull 11-32, Anthony Tyus 6-15, Andrew Clair 3-9, Cam Porter 2-4, Malik Washington 1-0, Brendan Sullivan 14-(-42); Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 14-88, Leshon Williams 11-43, Arland Bruce IV 3-27, Nico Ragaini 1-12, Brody Brecht 1-4, Spencer Petras 5-1, Gavin Williams 1-(-2)
Passing – Northwestern, Sulivan 23-30-1-159-2; Iowa, Petras 21-30-0-220-1
Receiving – Northwestern, Bryce Kirtz 5-35, Hull 5-25, Washington 3-22, Genson Hooper Price 2-15, Duke Olges 2-15, Clair 2-5, Marshall Lang 1-17, Tyus 1-12, Raymond Niro 1-7, Donny Navarro 1-6; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-53, Ragaini 4-66, L. Williams 3-19, Brecht 3-18, Diante Vines 2-22, Bruce 2-19, Monte Pottebaum 1-17, Luke Lachey 1-6
Tackle leaders – Northwestern, Bryce Gallagher 7-2-9, Xander Mueller 6-3-9, Jeremiah Lewis 5-3-8, Rod Heard 6-0-6, A.J. Hampton Jr. 5-1-6; Iowa, Jay Higgins 7-5-12, Jack Campbell 2-7-9, Seth Benson 4-2-6, Joe Evans 3-2-5, Riley Moss 3-2-5
The season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0
Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA
Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA
Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.