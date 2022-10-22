 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
topical alert top story

Hawkeye football: Iowa-Ohio State statistics

  • 0
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

 FILE PHOTO

Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Iowa;7;3;0;0;--;10

Ohio State;16;10;14;14;--;54

First quarter

OSU – Noah Ruggles 46-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 1 yard, 0:44. Time remaining – 14:02. Score – Ohio State 3-0

IA – Joe Evans 11-yard fumble return. Drew Stevens kick. Time remaining 14:00. Score – Iowa 7-3

OSU – Miyah Williams 2-yard run. Ruggles kick. Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:45. Time remaining – 8:15. Score – Ohio State 10-7

OSU – Ruggles 41-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 4 yards, 2:10. Time remaining – 4:30. Score – Ohio State 13-7

OSU – Ruggles 35-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 17 yards, 2:24. Time remaining – 0:00. Score – Ohio State 16-7

People are also reading…

Second quarter

IA – Stevens 49-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:53. Time remaining – 10:07. Score – Ohio State 16-10

OSU – Ruggles 26-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 24 yards, 3:00. Time remaining – 3:38. Score – Ohio State 19-10

OSU – Tommy Eichenberg 15-yard interception return. Ruggles kick. Time remaining – 3:25. Score – Ohio State 26-10

Third quarter

OSU – Marvin Harrison Jr. 6-yard pass from C.J. Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 4 plays, 15 yards, 2:08. Time remaining – 9:36. Score – Ohio State 33-10

OSU – Emeka Egbuka 13-yard pass from Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 4 plays, 55 yards, 1:54. Time remaining – 4:43. Score – Ohio State 40-10

Fourth quarter

OSU – Julian Fleming 79-yard pass from Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 3 plays, 90 yards, 1:26. Time remaining – 13:28. Score – Ohio State 47-10

OSU – Mitch Rossi 3-yard pass from Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 8 plays, 40 yards, 3:28. Time remaining – 7:59 Score – Ohio State 54-10

A – 104,848

TEAM STATISTICS

;IA;OSU

First downs;8;16

Rushes-yards;35-77;30-66

Passing yards;81;294

Comp-Att-Int;11-24-3;22-32-1

Total yards;158;360

Return yards;11;26

Punts-avg.;5-41.0;3-45.3

Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1

Penalties-yards;3-11;5-45

Possession time;29:14;30:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Iowa, Leshon Williams 9-31, Kaleb Johnson 11-28, Gavin Williams 4-20, Arland Bruce IV 2-12, Tory Taylor 1-4, Team 1-(-1), Spencer Petras 3-(-7), Alex Padilla 4-(-10); Ohio State, TreVeyon Henderson 11-38, Miyan Williams 10-19, Emeka Egbuka 2-10, DeaMonte Trayanum 1-9, Dallan Hayden 2-5, Team 1-(-2), C.J. Strouc 3-(-13)

Passing – Iowa, Petras 6-14-2-49-0, Padilla 5-10-1-32-0; Ohio State, Stroud 20-30-1-286-4, Kyle McCord 2-2-0-8-0

Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 6-55, Bruce 1-7, Luke Lachey 1-6, Brody Brecht 1-6, Diante Vines 1-5, Nico Ragaini 1-2; Ohio State, Marvin Henderson Jr. 7-62, Egbuka 6-80, Julian Fleming 2-105, Cade Stover 2-25, Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1-7, Kaleb Brown 1-5, T. Henderson 1-4, Mitch Rossi 1-3, Gee Scott Jr. 1-3

Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 4-5-9, Quinn Schulte 3-5-8, Seth Benson 3-3-6, Cooper DeJean 5-0-5, Kaevon Merriweather 4-1-5; Ohio State, Lathan Ransom 5-3-8, Tommy Eichenberg 5-2-7, Cody Simon 4-2-6, Jerron Cage 2-3-5, Kye Stokes 4-0-4

The season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0

Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College football: Worrels finds home with the Vikings

College football: Worrels finds home with the Vikings

Ronde Worrels is like most young adults in that it takes a while to get a plan in place. The 19-year-old has seemingly found a home with the Augustana College football team and hopes that leads to a bright future on the football field.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News