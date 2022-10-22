Hawkeye football: Iowa-Ohio State statistics

Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Iowa;7;3;0;0;--;10
Ohio State;16;10;14;14;--;54
First quarter
OSU – Noah Ruggles 46-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 1 yard, 0:44. Time remaining – 14:02. Score – Ohio State 3-0
IA – Joe Evans 11-yard fumble return. Drew Stevens kick. Time remaining 14:00. Score – Iowa 7-3
OSU – Miyah Williams 2-yard run. Ruggles kick. Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:45. Time remaining – 8:15. Score – Ohio State 10-7
OSU – Ruggles 41-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 4 yards, 2:10. Time remaining – 4:30. Score – Ohio State 13-7
OSU – Ruggles 35-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 17 yards, 2:24. Time remaining – 0:00. Score – Ohio State 16-7
Second quarter
IA – Stevens 49-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:53. Time remaining – 10:07. Score – Ohio State 16-10
OSU – Ruggles 26-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 24 yards, 3:00. Time remaining – 3:38. Score – Ohio State 19-10
OSU – Tommy Eichenberg 15-yard interception return. Ruggles kick. Time remaining – 3:25. Score – Ohio State 26-10
Third quarter
OSU – Marvin Harrison Jr. 6-yard pass from C.J. Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 4 plays, 15 yards, 2:08. Time remaining – 9:36. Score – Ohio State 33-10
OSU – Emeka Egbuka 13-yard pass from Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 4 plays, 55 yards, 1:54. Time remaining – 4:43. Score – Ohio State 40-10
Fourth quarter
OSU – Julian Fleming 79-yard pass from Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 3 plays, 90 yards, 1:26. Time remaining – 13:28. Score – Ohio State 47-10
OSU – Mitch Rossi 3-yard pass from Stroud. Ruggles kick. Drive – 8 plays, 40 yards, 3:28. Time remaining – 7:59 Score – Ohio State 54-10
A – 104,848
TEAM STATISTICS
;IA;OSU
First downs;8;16
Rushes-yards;35-77;30-66
Passing yards;81;294
Comp-Att-Int;11-24-3;22-32-1
Total yards;158;360
Return yards;11;26
Punts-avg.;5-41.0;3-45.3
Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1
Penalties-yards;3-11;5-45
Possession time;29:14;30:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Leshon Williams 9-31, Kaleb Johnson 11-28, Gavin Williams 4-20, Arland Bruce IV 2-12, Tory Taylor 1-4, Team 1-(-1), Spencer Petras 3-(-7), Alex Padilla 4-(-10); Ohio State, TreVeyon Henderson 11-38, Miyan Williams 10-19, Emeka Egbuka 2-10, DeaMonte Trayanum 1-9, Dallan Hayden 2-5, Team 1-(-2), C.J. Strouc 3-(-13)
Passing – Iowa, Petras 6-14-2-49-0, Padilla 5-10-1-32-0; Ohio State, Stroud 20-30-1-286-4, Kyle McCord 2-2-0-8-0
Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 6-55, Bruce 1-7, Luke Lachey 1-6, Brody Brecht 1-6, Diante Vines 1-5, Nico Ragaini 1-2; Ohio State, Marvin Henderson Jr. 7-62, Egbuka 6-80, Julian Fleming 2-105, Cade Stover 2-25, Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1-7, Kaleb Brown 1-5, T. Henderson 1-4, Mitch Rossi 1-3, Gee Scott Jr. 1-3
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 4-5-9, Quinn Schulte 3-5-8, Seth Benson 3-3-6, Cooper DeJean 5-0-5, Kaevon Merriweather 4-1-5; Ohio State, Lathan Ransom 5-3-8, Tommy Eichenberg 5-2-7, Cody Simon 4-2-6, Jerron Cage 2-3-5, Kye Stokes 4-0-4
The season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0
Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA
Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA
Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.