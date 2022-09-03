Hawkeye football: Iowa-South Dakota State statistics

Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
South Dakota State;0;3;0;0;--;3
Iowa;3;0;2;2;--;7
First quarter
IA – Aaron Blom 44-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:13. Time remaining – 1:11. Score – Iowa 3-03
Second quarter
SDS – Hunter Dustman 44-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 11 yards, 2:51. Time remaining – 0:15. Score – Tied 3-3
Third quarter
IA – Safety. Isaiah Davis tackled in the end zone by Jack Campbell. Time remaining – 4:03. Score – Iowa 5-3
Fourth quarter
IA – Safety. Mark Gronowski sacked in the end zone by Joe Evans. Time remaining – 3:58. Score – Iowa 7-3
A – 69, 250
TEAM STATISTICS
;SDS;IA
First downs;6;10
Rushes-yards;31-33;36-57
Passing yards;87;109
Comp-Att-Int;10-26-0;11-25-1
Total yards;120;166
Return yards;17;0
Punts-avg.;11-41.5;10-47.9
Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;12-66;2-15
Possession time;29:16;30:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – South Dakota State, Isaiah Davis 18-50, Amar Johnson 2-3, Rudy Voss 1-1, Mark Gronkowski 10-(-21); Iowa, Leshon Williams 24-72, Arland Bruce IV 1-11, Monte Pottebaum 1-3, Kaleb Johnson 3-0, Team 2-(-4), Spencer Petras 5-(-25)
Passing – South Dakota State, 10-26-0-87-0; Iowa, Petras 11-25-1-109-0
Receiving – South Dakota State, Davis 5-32, Jaxon Janke 2-24, Landon Wolf 1-18, Tucker Kraft 1-7, Zach Heins 4-6; Iowa, Bruce 5-68, Williams 2-23, Sam LaPorta 2-9, Luke Lachey 1-6, Pottebaum 1-3
Tackle leaders – South Dakota State, Adam Bock 6-7-13, Isaiah Staibird 3-3-6, Colby Huerter 3-2-5, Caleb Sanders 2-3-5, Cale Reeder 4-0-4; Iowa, Jack Campbell 5-7-12, Logan Lee 2-4-6, Jestin Jacobs 1-4-5, Terry Roberts 3-1-4, Kaevon Merriweather 3-1-4, Riley Moss 3-1-4
The season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State;3 p.m.
Sept. 17;Nevada;6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Rutgers, TBA
Oct. 1;Michigan, TBA
Oct. 8;at Illinois, TBA
Oct. 22;at Ohio State, TBA
Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2 or 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA
Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA
Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.