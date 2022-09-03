 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye football: Iowa-South Dakota State statistics

080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

South Dakota State;0;3;0;0;--;3

Iowa;3;0;2;2;--;7

First quarter

IA – Aaron Blom 44-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:13. Time remaining – 1:11. Score – Iowa 3-03

Second quarter

SDS – Hunter Dustman 44-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 11 yards, 2:51. Time remaining – 0:15. Score – Tied 3-3

Third quarter

IA – Safety. Isaiah Davis tackled in the end zone by Jack Campbell. Time remaining – 4:03. Score – Iowa 5-3

Fourth quarter

IA – Safety. Mark Gronowski sacked in the end zone by Joe Evans. Time remaining – 3:58. Score – Iowa 7-3

A – 69, 250

TEAM STATISTICS

;SDS;IA

First downs;6;10

Rushes-yards;31-33;36-57

Passing yards;87;109

Comp-Att-Int;10-26-0;11-25-1

Total yards;120;166

Return yards;17;0

Punts-avg.;11-41.5;10-47.9

Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;12-66;2-15

Possession time;29:16;30:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – South Dakota State, Isaiah Davis 18-50, Amar Johnson 2-3, Rudy Voss 1-1, Mark Gronkowski 10-(-21); Iowa, Leshon Williams 24-72, Arland Bruce IV 1-11, Monte Pottebaum 1-3, Kaleb Johnson 3-0, Team 2-(-4), Spencer Petras 5-(-25)

Passing – South Dakota State, 10-26-0-87-0; Iowa, Petras 11-25-1-109-0

Receiving – South Dakota State, Davis 5-32, Jaxon Janke 2-24, Landon Wolf 1-18, Tucker Kraft 1-7, Zach Heins 4-6; Iowa, Bruce 5-68, Williams 2-23, Sam LaPorta 2-9, Luke Lachey 1-6, Pottebaum 1-3

Tackle leaders – South Dakota State, Adam Bock 6-7-13, Isaiah Staibird 3-3-6, Colby Huerter 3-2-5, Caleb Sanders 2-3-5, Cale Reeder 4-0-4; Iowa, Jack Campbell 5-7-12, Logan Lee 2-4-6, Jestin Jacobs 1-4-5, Terry Roberts 3-1-4, Kaevon Merriweather 3-1-4, Riley Moss 3-1-4

The season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State;3 p.m.

Sept. 17;Nevada;6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24;at Rutgers, TBA

Oct. 1;Michigan, TBA

Oct. 8;at Illinois, TBA

Oct. 22;at Ohio State, TBA

Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2 or 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.

