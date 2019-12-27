Hawkeye football: Iowa-USC statistics

Iowa 49, USC 24
Southern California;7;10;7;0;--;24
Iowa;7;21;7;14;--;49
First quarter
Iowa – Tyrone Tracy 23-yard run. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards, 6:35. Time remaining – 8:25. Key plays – Nate Wieting recovery of a Nate Stanley fumble at the Iowa 47-yard line followed by a 30-yard Stanley-to-Nico Ragaini pass to the USC 23-yard line. Score – Iowa 7-0
USC – Drake London 4-yard pass from Kedon Slovis. Chase McGrath kick. Drive – 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48. Time remaining – 4:37. Key play – After Michael Ojemudia just missed an interception, Slovis connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 30-yard gain on a third-and-5 play, moving the ball to the Iowa 40-yard line. Score – Tied 7-7
Second quarter
Iowa – Ihmir Smith-Marsette 6-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 15 plays, 72 yards, 8:09. Time remaining – 11:22. Key plays – Stanley 3-yard keeper on fourth-and-1 to open the drive, Mekhi Sargent 19-yard carry on third-and-9 to the USC 30, Stanley 14-yard pass to Sam LaPorta to the USC 16. Score – Iowa 14-7
USC – Vavae Malepeai 16-yard pass from Slovis. McGrath kick. Drive – 11 plays, 77 yards, 5:14. Time remaining – 6:03. Key plays – Slovis 15-yard pass to St. Brown over the middle on third-and-6 play to the Iowa 47; Malepeai 12-yard carry on third-and-3 to the Iowa 28-yard line. Score – Tied 14-14
Iowa – Smith-Marsette 98-yard kickoff return. Duncan kick. Time remaining – 5:48. Key play – Smith-Marsette popped through the middle of the USC kickoff unit, taking it down the left sideline for his second touchdown on a kick return in as many games. Score – Iowa 21-14
Iowa – Smith-Marsette 12-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 6 plays, 52 yards, 3:07. Time remaining – 1:18. Key plays – Stanley 4-of-4 passing, 52 yards, including a 24-yard pass to Nico Ragaini on a third-and-14 play to the USC 32-yard line. Score – Iowa 28-14
USC – McGrath 32-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 61 yards, 1:18. Time remaining – 0:00. Key plays – Slovis pass of 25 yards to St. Brown at the Iowa 14-yard line, pass break up by Jack Koerner in the end zone to force the field goal attempt. Score – Iowa 28-17
Third quarter
USC – Stephen Carr 3-yard run. McGrath kick. Drive – 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31. Time remaining – 13:29. Key play – Slovis 55-yard pass to St. Brown to the Iowa 5-yard line. Score – Iowa 28-24
Iowa – Tyler Goodson 1-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 14 plays, 90 yards, 7:19. Key plays – iowa 3-for-3 on third-down plays, including passes of eight and 13 yards to LaPorta; Stanley 34-yard pass to Smith-Marsette to the USC 19-yard line. Score – Iowa 35-24
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Brandon Smith 6-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54. Time remaining – 12:52. Key play – Kristian Welch recovered a USC fumble at the Trojans’ 6-yard line. Score – Iowa 42-24
Iowa – Nick Niemann 25-yard interception return. Duncan kick. Time remaining – 1:43. Key play – Niemann intercepted a Matt Fink pass on a first-down play. Score – Iowa 49-24
A – 50,123
TEAM STATISTICS
;USC;Iowa
First downs;20;20
Rushes-yards;18-22;35-115
Passing yards;334;213
Comp-Att-Int;34-48-1;18-28-0
Total yards;356;328
Fumbles-lost;3;2
Return yards;19;141
Punts-avg.;4-38.2;4-37
Penalties-yards;3-21;4-23
Possession time;26:36;33:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Southern Cal, Malepeai 8-37, Carr 5-24, Slovis 2-(minus 9), (Team) 1-(minus 14), Fink 2-(minus 16). Iowa, Goodson 18-48, Tracy 1-23, Sargent 2-20, T.Young 4-18, Smith-Marsette 2-15, Stanley 8-(minus 9).
Passing – Southern Cal, Slovis 22-30-0-260, Fink 12-18-1-74. Iowa, Smith-Marsette 0-1-0-0, Stanley 18-27-0-213.
Receiving – Southern Cal, St.Brown 9-163, Vaughns 6-54, Pittman Jr. 6-53, London 4-34, Malepeai 4-11, Carr 3-6, Christon 2-13. Iowa, LaPorta 6-44, Smith 4-32, Goodson 3-20, Ragaini 2-54, Smith-Marsette 2-46, Wieting 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Southern Cal, McGrath 39.