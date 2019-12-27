Hawkeye football: Iowa-USC statistics

Iowa – Smith-Marsette 98-yard kickoff return. Duncan kick. Time remaining – 5:48. Key play – Smith-Marsette popped through the middle of the USC kickoff unit, taking it down the left sideline for his second touchdown on a kick return in as many games. Score – Iowa 21-14

Iowa – Smith-Marsette 12-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 6 plays, 52 yards, 3:07. Time remaining – 1:18. Key plays – Stanley 4-of-4 passing, 52 yards, including a 24-yard pass to Nico Ragaini on a third-and-14 play to the USC 32-yard line. Score – Iowa 28-14

USC – McGrath 32-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 61 yards, 1:18. Time remaining – 0:00. Key plays – Slovis pass of 25 yards to St. Brown at the Iowa 14-yard line, pass break up by Jack Koerner in the end zone to force the field goal attempt. Score – Iowa 28-17

Third quarter

USC – Stephen Carr 3-yard run. McGrath kick. Drive – 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31. Time remaining – 13:29. Key play – Slovis 55-yard pass to St. Brown to the Iowa 5-yard line. Score – Iowa 28-24