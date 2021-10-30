Hawkeye football: Iowa-Wisconsin statistics

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Iowa;0;0;7;0;--;7
Wisconsin;7;13;0;7;--;27
First quarter
WIS – Jake Ferguson 4-yard pass from Graham Mertz (Collin Larsh kick). Drive – 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:59. Time remaining – 3:08. Score – Wisconsin 7-0
Second quarter
WIS – Larsh 29-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 45 yards, 3:55. Time remaining – 12:18. Score – Wisconsin 10-0
WIS – Mertz 1-yard run (Larsh kick) Drive – 1 play, 1 yard, 0:04. Time remaining – 7:40. Score – Wisconsin 17-0
WIS – Larsh 32-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 4 yards, 1:27. Time remaining – 2:51. Score – Wisconsin 20-0
Third quarter
IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 6 plays, 40 yards, 2:28. Time remaining – 8:21. Score – Wisconsin 20-7
Fourth quarter
WIS – Mertz 1-yard run (Larsh kick). Drive – 11 plays, 60 yards, 5:59. Time remaining – 12:54. Score – 27-7
A – 74,209
;IA;WIS
First downs;9;16
Rushes-yards;30-24;48-166
Passing yards;132;104
Comp-Att-Int;12-25-0;11-22-0
Total yards;156;270
Return yards;0;0
Punts-avg.;7-49.0;7-39.6
Fumbles-lost;3-3;0-0
Penalties-yards;2-12;3-23
Possession time;24:13;34:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Tyler Goodson 12-27, Gavin Williams 2-15, Keagan Johnson 1-12, Monte Pottebaum 3-2, Ivory Kelly-Martin 1-(-1), Alex Padilla 2-(-10), Spencer Petras 8-(-21); Wisconsin, Braelon Allen 20-104, Chez Mellusi 19-48, John Chenal 4-15, Graham Mertz 3-2, Team 2-(-3)
Passing – Iowa, Petras 9-19-0-93-0, Padilla 3-6-0-39-0; Wisconsin, Mertz 11-22-0-104-1
Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 3-44, Nico Ragaini 3-35, Johnson 2-27, Charlie Jones 1-9, Arland Bruce IV 1-7, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 1-6, Goodson 1-4); Wisconsin, Danny Davis 10-59, Jake Ferguson 3-13, Chimere Dike 1-22, Chenal 1-7, Jack Dunn 1-3, Kendric Pryor 1-0
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Koerner 9-2-11, Jack Campbell 4-5-9, Jermari Harris 6-1-7, Seth Benson 2-5-7, Noah Shannon 4-1-5; Wisconsin, Leo Chenal 4-5-9, Jack Sanborn 3-4-7, Nick Herbig 3-3-6, Scott Nelson 3-2-5, John Torchio 3-1-4
THE SEASON
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Oct. 1;Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Oct. 9;Iowa 23, Penn State 20
Oct. 16;Purdue 24, Iowa 7
Oct. 30;Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Nov. 6;at Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA
Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.