Hawkeye football: Iowa-Wisconsin statistics
Hawkeye football: Iowa-Wisconsin statistics

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Iowa;0;0;7;0;--;7

Wisconsin;7;13;0;7;--;27

First quarter

WIS – Jake Ferguson 4-yard pass from Graham Mertz (Collin Larsh kick). Drive – 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:59. Time remaining – 3:08. Score – Wisconsin 7-0

Second quarter

WIS – Larsh 29-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 45 yards, 3:55. Time remaining – 12:18. Score – Wisconsin 10-0

WIS – Mertz 1-yard run (Larsh kick) Drive – 1 play, 1 yard, 0:04. Time remaining – 7:40. Score – Wisconsin 17-0

WIS – Larsh 32-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 4 yards, 1:27. Time remaining – 2:51. Score – Wisconsin 20-0

Third quarter

IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 6 plays, 40 yards, 2:28. Time remaining – 8:21. Score – Wisconsin 20-7

Fourth quarter

WIS – Mertz 1-yard run (Larsh kick). Drive – 11 plays, 60 yards, 5:59. Time remaining – 12:54. Score – 27-7

A – 74,209

;IA;WIS

First downs;9;16

Rushes-yards;30-24;48-166

Passing yards;132;104

Comp-Att-Int;12-25-0;11-22-0

Total yards;156;270

Return yards;0;0

Punts-avg.;7-49.0;7-39.6

Fumbles-lost;3-3;0-0

Penalties-yards;2-12;3-23

Possession time;24:13;34:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Iowa, Tyler Goodson 12-27, Gavin Williams 2-15, Keagan Johnson 1-12, Monte Pottebaum 3-2, Ivory Kelly-Martin 1-(-1), Alex Padilla 2-(-10), Spencer Petras 8-(-21); Wisconsin, Braelon Allen 20-104, Chez Mellusi 19-48, John Chenal 4-15, Graham Mertz 3-2, Team 2-(-3)

Passing – Iowa, Petras 9-19-0-93-0, Padilla 3-6-0-39-0; Wisconsin, Mertz 11-22-0-104-1

Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 3-44, Nico Ragaini 3-35, Johnson 2-27, Charlie Jones 1-9, Arland Bruce IV 1-7, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 1-6, Goodson 1-4); Wisconsin, Danny Davis 10-59, Jake Ferguson 3-13, Chimere Dike 1-22, Chenal 1-7, Jack Dunn 1-3, Kendric Pryor 1-0

Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Koerner 9-2-11, Jack Campbell 4-5-9, Jermari Harris 6-1-7, Seth Benson 2-5-7, Noah Shannon 4-1-5; Wisconsin, Leo Chenal 4-5-9, Jack Sanborn 3-4-7, Nick Herbig 3-3-6, Scott Nelson 3-2-5, John Torchio 3-1-4

THE SEASON

Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7

Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Oct. 1;Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Oct. 9;Iowa 23, Penn State 20

Oct. 16;Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Oct. 30;Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Nov. 6;at Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA

Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.

