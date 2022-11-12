Hawkeye football: Iowa-Wisconsin statistics

Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10
Wisconsin;3;7;0;0;--;10
Iowa;0;14;0;10;--;24
First quarter
WIS – Nate Van Zelst 32-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 37 yards, 5:01. Time remaining – 4:14. Score – Wisconsin 3-0
Second quarter
IA – Kaleb Johnson 4-yard run. Drew Stevens kick. Drive – 2 plays, 17 yards, 0:31. Time remaining – 10:24. Score – Iowa 7-3
IA – Cooper DeJean 32-yard interception return. Stevens kick. Time remaining – 1:58. Score – Iowa 14-3
WIS – Keontez Lewis 51-yard pass from Graham Mertz. Van Zeist kick. Drive – 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:06. Time remaining – 0:52. Score – Iowa 14-10
People are also reading…
Fourth quarter
IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run. Stevens kick. Drive – 5 plays, 18 yards, 1:58. Time remaining – 13:52. Score – Iowa 21-10
IA – Stevens 44-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 27 yards, 4:57. Time remaining – 2:54. Score – Iowa 24-10
A – 69,250
Team statistics
;WIS;IA
First downs;11;11
Rushes-yards;31-51;45-52
Passing yards;176;94
Comp-Att-Int;16-35-2;14-23-0
Total yards;227;146
Return yards;0;32
Punts-avg.;9-39.4;9-43.4
Fumbles-lost;4-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;5-40;3-20
Possession time;26:33;33:37
Individual statistics
Rushing – Wisconsin, Braelon Allen 17-40, Isaac Guerendo 7-28, Graham Mertz 7-(-17); Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 22-57, Gavin Williams 6-19, Leshon Williams 9-17, Spencer Petras 8-(-41)
Passing – Wisconsin, Mertz 16-35-2-176-1; Iowa, Petras 14-23-0-94-0
Receiving – Wisconsin, Skyler Bell 4-46, Chimere Dike 5-46, Guerendo 4-9, Keontez Lewis 3-71, Allen 1-4; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-48, Diante Vines 3-25, Nico Ragaini 3-15, Luke Lachey 1-5, Johnson 1-3, G. Williams 1-(-2)
Tackle leaders – Wisconsin, Maema Njongmeta 7-4-11, Jordan Turner 8-2-10, C.J. Goetz 6-3-9, Nick Herbig 7-1-8, Hunter Wohler 3-3-6; Iowa, Jack Campbell 6-5-11, Cooper DeJean 7-3-10, Quinn Schulte 4-1-5, Deontae Craig 1-4-5, Logan Lee 2-2-4, Sebastian Castro 2-2-4
The season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0
Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
Nov. 5;Iowa 24, Purdue 3
Nov. 12;Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10
Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.