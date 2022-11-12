 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Hawkeye football: Iowa-Wisconsin statistics

  • Updated
  • 0
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

 FILE PHOTO

Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Wisconsin;3;7;0;0;--;10

Iowa;0;14;0;10;--;24

First quarter

WIS – Nate Van Zelst 32-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 37 yards, 5:01. Time remaining – 4:14. Score – Wisconsin 3-0

Second quarter

IA – Kaleb Johnson 4-yard run. Drew Stevens kick. Drive – 2 plays, 17 yards, 0:31. Time remaining – 10:24. Score – Iowa 7-3

IA – Cooper DeJean 32-yard interception return. Stevens kick. Time remaining – 1:58. Score – Iowa 14-3

WIS – Keontez Lewis 51-yard pass from Graham Mertz. Van Zeist kick. Drive – 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:06. Time remaining – 0:52. Score – Iowa 14-10

People are also reading…

Fourth quarter

IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run. Stevens kick. Drive – 5 plays, 18 yards, 1:58. Time remaining – 13:52. Score – Iowa 21-10

IA – Stevens 44-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 27 yards, 4:57. Time remaining – 2:54. Score – Iowa 24-10

A – 69,250

Team statistics

;WIS;IA

First downs;11;11

Rushes-yards;31-51;45-52

Passing yards;176;94

Comp-Att-Int;16-35-2;14-23-0

Total yards;227;146

Return yards;0;32

Punts-avg.;9-39.4;9-43.4

Fumbles-lost;4-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;5-40;3-20

Possession time;26:33;33:37

Individual statistics

Rushing – Wisconsin, Braelon Allen 17-40, Isaac Guerendo 7-28, Graham Mertz 7-(-17); Iowa, Kaleb Johnson 22-57, Gavin Williams 6-19, Leshon Williams 9-17, Spencer Petras 8-(-41)

Passing – Wisconsin, Mertz 16-35-2-176-1; Iowa, Petras 14-23-0-94-0

Receiving – Wisconsin, Skyler Bell 4-46, Chimere Dike 5-46, Guerendo 4-9, Keontez Lewis 3-71, Allen 1-4; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-48, Diante Vines 3-25, Nico Ragaini 3-15, Luke Lachey 1-5, Johnson 1-3, G. Williams 1-(-2)

Tackle leaders – Wisconsin, Maema Njongmeta 7-4-11, Jordan Turner 8-2-10, C.J. Goetz 6-3-9, Nick Herbig 7-1-8, Hunter Wohler 3-3-6; Iowa, Jack Campbell 6-5-11, Cooper DeJean 7-3-10, Quinn Schulte 4-1-5, Deontae Craig 1-4-5, Logan Lee 2-2-4, Sebastian Castro 2-2-4

The season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0

Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Nov. 5;Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Nov. 12;Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News