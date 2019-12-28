Hawkeye football: Key play, key stat, quotable

The key play

After trading touchdowns with USC in a 14-14 game, Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette delivered when the Hawkeyes needed it the most. The junior’s 98-yard kickoff return put the Hawkeyes ahead to stay. He fielded the ball at the 2, found a crease in the defense and cut to the left side, finding room to run for his second kickoff return for a score this season.

The key stat

Iowa had the football in its hands for 33 minutes, 24 seconds Friday night against USC, winning the time of possession battle and keeping an explosive Trojans offense off the field, which was critical to the Hawkeyes’ chances. Limiting USC’s possessions and extending the time Iowa was working toward its offensive objectives was a goal that Iowa worked to perfection.

The quote

"When you come out against a big-time team like USC, you’ve got to bring your best. You’ve got to put everything you have into it, and all the guys did that tonight. It was a team win all the way, just the kind of game we had to play." — Ihmir Smith-Marsette

