Hawkeye football ticket sales 'paused'

At that time, Barta indicated that Iowa had sold 36,000 season tickets for the upcoming season.

On Monday, Iowa announced that only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.

New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village and single-game ticket sales have now been paused until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements for the fall season have been determined.

One thing that has been determined is that paper tickets and parking passes for the 2020 season will not be available, moving to a mobile-only system.

Mobile tickets and parking passes will be scanned from smartphones or smartwatches to gain access to all university-operated parking lots and gates.

Traditional paper tickets and parking hangtags will not be printed and mailed as has been the case in the past.

The potential for reduced capacity on the Hawkeye Express, a train shuttle service that has operated on game days between a station in Coralville and Kinnick Stadium since 2006, led to the decision to cease operations for the upcoming season.