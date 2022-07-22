 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA FOOTBALL

Hawkeye football tickets becoming scarce

Shown here reacting following a touchdown in Iowa's win over Penn State last season, fans have helped the Hawkeyes sell out four of their seven home football games for the 2022 season, with only limited tickets remaining for the other three games this fall at Kinnick Stadium.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Available tickets for Iowa football games at Kinnick Stadium this fall are becoming scarce.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season went on sale Monday and four of the Hawkeyes’ seven home games are now listed as sellouts.

All tickets for home games on Sept. 10 against Iowa State and Oct. 1 against Michigan were sold out within 48 hours of tickets going on sale.

Iowa’s Nov. 12 home game against Wisconsin was announced as a sellout on Thursday and on Friday, all tickets for a Sept. 17 home game against Nevada had been sold.

The Nevada game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. start, is currently the only night game scheduled to be played at Kinnick Stadium during the upcoming season.

Iowa athletics officials indicate the tickets for the remaining three Iowa home games are moving quickly as well.

The closest game to a sellout is the Hawkeyes’ Oct. 29 homecoming game against Northwestern, which just over 500 tickets remaining.

There are 1,100 tickets left for Iowa’s 3 p.m. home finale on Nov. 25, the Black Friday match-up against Nebraska, and fewer than 2,500 tickets are still available for the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota State. That game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said during a news conference earlier this month that he expected the Hawkeyes to play in front of a number of sellout crowds at home this season.

“I’m very excited about the ticket sales as we head into fall,’’ Barta said. “We’ve already sold almost 5,000 new season tickets for the general public, our student season tickets sold out quickly, our mini-packs sold out, our Fight for Iowa (mobile packages) sold out.’’

Iowa returns 14 starters from a 10-4 team which won the Big Ten West Division title last season.

