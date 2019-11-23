Hawkeye football: Up next

Up next

FYI: Adrian Martinez has returned from injury to lead the Cornhuskers offense to improved performances in recent weeks. The sophomore quarterback is averaging 214 passing yards per game, completing 123-of-208 passes for 1,712 yards in eight games. He’s also been Nebraska’s most productive rusher, averaging 61 yards per game on the ground. Freshman Wan’Dale Robinson has been his top target, averaging 4.4 receptions per game. JD Spielman ranks seventh in the Big Ten with an average of 76 receiving yards per game. Defense has continued to be problematic at times for second-year coach Scott Frost’s team. Only Maryland and Rutgers allow more than the 413.6 yards per game Nebraska has surrendered, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in defending the run at 188.3 yards per game. Will Honas and Marquel Dismuke lead the Huskers in tackles, averaging 6.3 and 6.0 per game, respectively.