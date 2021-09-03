HAWKEYE GAMEDAY
INDIANA AT IOWA
WEEK 1: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 3.5
SERIES: Iowa 45-28-4
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Iowa’s line play: Tyler Linderbaum at center and Zach VanValkenburg at defensive end will be the only returning starters on the Hawkeye offensive and defensive lines against Indiana. Both lines are expected to rotate up to eight players in today’s opener. Their level of cohesion will impact the consistency of Iowa’s play.
Indiana’s QB mobility: Michael Penix Jr. returns from an ACL tear to start under center for Indiana. The Hoosiers are 10-2 when he starts. Penix, a 6-foot-3 junior, averaged a Big Ten Conference-best 274.2 passing yards per game last season. He’s mobile, but uses that primarily to create additional opportunities in the passing game.
Iowa’s receiver rotation: Returning quarterback Spencer Petras returns his top target from a year ago in tight end Sam LaPorta, but Iowa’s receiver rotation has undergone a makeover after Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette completed eligibility. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini will start, but true freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce are part of a rotation that will also include Charlie Jones and Jackson Ritter.
Ground game success: Returning rushing leader Tyler Goodson and a now-healthy Ivory Kelly-Martin are expected to lead the Hawkeyes’ go-to ground game. Indiana will start USC transfer Stephen Carr in the backfield, attempting to jump-start a rushing attack that ranked 12th in the Big Ten last season with an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
Linebacker play: Jack Campbell will take over as Iowa’s starter at middle linebacker this season with Seth Benson shifting to the weakside spot. Indiana will counter with one of the nation’s best linebackers in senior Micah McFadden. He earned third-team all-American honors last season while leading the Big Ten with six sacks and finishing third in the conference with 10.5 tackles for a loss.
-- Steve Batterson
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS*
IOWA (0-0, 0-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;126;220;5;1,358;7
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;132;656;5.0;7
Ivory Kelly-Martin;13;54;4.1;0
Charlie Jones;2;38;19.0;0
Gavin Williams;8;28;3.5;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;26;260;10.0;1
Nico Ragaini;17;189;11.1;0
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;14;154;11.0;1
Tyler Goodson;13;124;9.5;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Jack Koerner 3, Riley Moss 2
SACKS: Zach VanValkenburg 3.5
TACKLES: Seth Benson 43, Jack Koerner 39, Riley Moss 38, Matt Hankins 34, Dane Belton 27
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 19-223-11.7, Nico Ragaini 1-0-0.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ivory Kelly Martin 2-40-20.0, Sam LaPorta 2-0-0.0
INDIANA (0-0, 0-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Michael Penix Jr.;124;220;4;1,645;14
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tim Baldwin Jr.;22;141;6.4;0
David Ellis;16;61;3.8;0
Jack Tuttle;15;37;2.5;0
Michael Penix Jr.;18;25;1.4;2
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Ty Fryfogle;37;721;19.5;7
Miles Marshall;19;290;15.3;1
Peyton Hendershot;23;151;6.6;4
David Ellis;11;137;12.5;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Jaylin Williams 4, Tiawan Mullen 3
SACKS: Micah McFadden 6, Tiawan Mullen 3.5
TACKLES: Micah McFadden 58, Devon Matthews 40, Tiawan Mullen 38, Cam Jones 35, Jaylin Williams 30
PUNT RETURNS: Reese Taylor 9-73-8.1
KICKOFF RETURNS: Jacolby Hewitt 4-59-14.8, David Ellis 1-25-25.0, Reese Taylor 1-21-21.0
* -- Statistics from 2020 season
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle vs. Iowa CB Riley Moss: The returning Big Ten receiver of the year will challenge the Hawkeye secondary. A 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior from Mississippi, Fryfogle earned third-team All-American honors last season after he caught 37 passes for 721 yards. Moss, a 6-1, 194-pound senior from Ankeny, has six career interceptions on his resume including a pair that he returned for 111 yards and one touchdown last season.