Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Illinois

IOWA AT ILLINOIS

WEEK 6: 6:30 P.M., MEMORIAL STADIUM

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM), WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)

LINE: Illinois by 4

SERIES: Illinois 38-37-2

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Campbell’s tackle total: Jack Campbell has risen more than 20 spots on Iowa’s career tackle charts in his last three games and is 10 tackles away from moving into the top 40 on that list. The linebacker from Cedar Falls enters the game at 52nd with 227 stops, three behind former Hawkeye Bob Stoops. Campbell, who returned an interception for a touchdown last season vs. Illinois, and Seth Benson rank in the top five in the Big Ten in tackles, averaging 10 and 8.8 per game, respectively.

Chase Brown’s feet: One of the reasons Illinois junior Chase Brown leads the nation with 733 rushing yards through five games is his ability to gain yards after contact. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior ranks second nationally with 423 yards after contact and according to Pro Football Focus is fifth nationally with 32 forced missed tackles. Brown has topped 100 yards rushing in six consecutive games since being held to 42 yards last season at Iowa on 13 carries.

Pass catching TEs: Blocking assignments necessitated by Illinois’ defensive alignment could impact the use of Iowa’s productive tight ends in the passing game. The Hawkeyes’ Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey have combined for 15 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown in Iowa’s last two games. LaPorta has nine of those catches for 101 yards.

Pass catching QB: Isaiah Williams continues to thrive as a receiver for Illinois. A four-game starter under center in 2020, Williams led the Fighting Illini with 47 catches a year ago and has accumulated 35 receptions through five games this season and his average of seven catches per game ranks fourth in the Big Ten. He teamed with receiver Pat Bryant to become the first pair of Illini players to record 100 receiving yards in a game in Illinois’ win over Chattanooga.

Old Australians: Well-aged natives of Melbourne, Australia are the starting punters for both teams. Iowa’s Tory Taylor, a junior who ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 47.4 yards on his 33 punts this season, is the oldest player on the Hawkeye roster at 25 years old. Illinois redshirt freshman Hugh Robertson is a former member of the Australian Army who is the oldest player in the Big Ten. The 29-year-old has punted 22 times this season, averaging 35.3 yards per attempt.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (3-2, 1-1)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;69;125;2;770;2

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Kaleb Johnson;41;206;5.0;3

Leshon Williams;57;204;3.6;2

Gavin Williams;25;84;3.4;0

Jaziun Patterson;6;20;3.3;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;21;178;8.5;0

Arland Bruce IV;12;139;11.6;1

Luke Lachey;9;141;15.7;1

Nico Ragaini;6;111;18.5;0

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 3, Kaevon Merriweather 1, Terry Roberts 1

SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 3, Deontae Craig 2, Joe Evans 2, Aaron Graves 2

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 50, Seth Benson 44, Cooper DeJean 31, Quinn Schulte 25, Kaevon Merriweather 23

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 11-70-6.4

KICKOFF RETURNS: Kaleb Johnson 4-109-27.3, Riley Moss 4-93-23.3

ILLINOIS (4-1, 1-1)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Tommy Devito;107;153;2;69.9;9

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Chase Brown;120;733;6.1;4

Reggie Love III;27;137;5.1;1

Chase Hayden;16;59;3.7;0

Josh McCray;8;31;3.9;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Isaiah Williams;35;291;8.3;2

Pat Bryant;18;313;17.4;2

Brian Hightower;17;179;10.5;1

Chase Brown;8;37;4.6;1

INTERCEPTIONS: Kendall Smith 3

SACKS: Gabe Jacas 3, Jer’Zhan Newton 3, Keith Randolph Jr. 3

TACKLES: Keith Randolph Jr. 27, Jartavius Martin 26, Jer’Zhan Newton 26, Isaac Darkangelo 24, Sydney Brown 18, Devon Witherspoon 17

PUNT RETURNS: Isaiah Williams 10-88-8.8, Kody Case 2-16-8.0

KICKOFF RETURNS: Peyton Vining 6-124-20.7

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Illinois FS Kendall Smith vs. Iowa QB Spencer Petras: The Fighting Illini free safety joins Iowa’s Cooper DeJean in sharing the Big Ten lead with three interceptions. Smith is among a group of Illinois safeties who have intercepted eight passes over the last 15 games. Since the second quarter of the Hawkeyes’ game against Iowa State, Petras has thrown 91 passes without an interception. Iowa has played turnover-free football in its last three games and during that stretch, Petras has completed 62.2% of his passes, connecting on 46-of-74 attempts for 569 yards and two touchdowns.